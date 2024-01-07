Should we send humans to the dwarf planet Pluto?

#send #humans #dwarf #planet #Pluto

When Columbus’s small fleet, equipped with extraordinary expenses, crossed the Atlantic Ocean to America in 1492, no one thought that one day we would be able to make this journey in a few hours and for costs comparable to the wallet of an ordinary person. The situation is similar with the human conquest of the various celestial bodies of the solar system, which are still inaccessible today. Although the specific preparations are for the near future (Moon, then Mars), in 500 years or less we may easily make our way to distant planets and moons. Universe Today, with the help of some experts, toyed with the idea of ​​a human trip to Pluto.

The most detailed images of Pluto’s surface through the eyes of the Hubble Space Telescope, in 2002-2003.

Forrás: NASA, ESA and M. Buie (Southwest Research Institute)

Since 2015, Pluto is no longer just a blurred spot of light, but a celestial body with an exciting surface, which we were then able to get to know more closely thanks to the New Horizons spacecraft. Although the former planet has been downgraded to a dwarf planet, this does not mean that it has become a less exciting place. Dr. Alan Stern, New Horizons’ principal scientist, said, “I think we could eventually send humans anywhere in the solar system.” He added that today it would still be a very hasty thing, because we hardly know anything about most celestial bodies, and the task exceeds our current technical capabilities. It cannot be neglected that today there is no reason to spend money on such roads. “But maybe in 200 or 500 years it will be very different.”

Pluto’s atmosphere surrounds the dwarf planet as a bluish glow. The atmosphere consists of substances that sublimate from the surface and is formed only during the time of the sun’s proximity. The image was taken by New Horizons, looking back towards the celestial body, which was thus illuminated from behind by the Sun.

Forrás: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

New Horizons is the fastest spacecraft ever built by mankind and reached Jupiter in a year, where it accelerated further through a gravitational swing maneuver, but it still took 8 more years to reach Pluto. Pluto is on average 5.9 billion kilometers from the Sun, and the radio signal is approx. It takes 4.5 hours to get there.

Of course, there is also the opinion that humans will never walk on the surface of Pluto. Dr. Mike Brown, a professor at Caltech, believes, “It clearly seems extremely unlikely that we will ever send humans to Pluto or any other inner Kuiper belt body, but we probably won’t go anywhere in the outer solar system. I don’t think any rationally thinking group is currently planning such a thing (and never will). Of course, this allows us to play with the idea, but keeping in mind that something like this will never happen.”

New Horizons only flew past Pluto, so it was able to maintain its speed for a “only” 9-year trip, but even a robotic orbiter or lander would have to slow it down to reach its destination. This would increase the travel time enormously, with our current technology it would take more than 20 years!

Comparative diagram of the Moon, Earth and Pluto, to scale.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

“However, it is likely that in the more distant future this may become much easier. And the simpler it is, the cheaper it will be. If something like Star Trek ever happened, going to Pluto would be a walk in the park compared to interstellar space travel, and I think it would have a lot of scientific benefits,” added Dr. Alan Stern.

New Horizons has provided stunning images of Pluto’s nitrogen plains and water ice ridges, and the data suggests that even this icy, distant world may have a subsurface ocean. Pluto’s surface temperature is quite cold: the average is -229 degrees Celsius. According to its internal structure, it presumably has a rock core, which is surrounded by an ocean of water, which can form a layer at least 100 km thick in the depths, and on top of that, it can be a solid crust made of water ice.

Dr. Anne Verbiscer, a professor at the University of Virginia, said: “It speaks in favor of humans that we are much more efficient explorers than robots, but there are also a million disadvantages in the technical field, due to the extreme distance of Pluto and its low gravity.” Although humans could perform a number of experiments on site that robots cannot, first of course, robots must learn as much as possible about the celestial body.

Whether we will ever be able to set foot on Pluto is still among the questions of the distant future, but through such a journey we could really learn what it is like to maintain human life at a great distance, separated from Earth.