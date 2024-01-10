Should you completely eliminate sugar from your diet?

#completely #eliminate #sugar #diet

At the start of the year, some people decided to stop drinking alcohol and follow Dry January. Others are tempted to take on new challenges, such as giving up sugar. Is it a good idea ? The beginning of the year is the time for good resolutions. We can set ourselves personal challenges, it could be to stop drinking alcohol, to do more sport, and to eat better. Our sugar consumption has continued to increase in recent years, because it is everywhere in our diet. So, it might be a good idea to go sugar hunting.

However, should it be completely removed from your diet? No, because sugar is essential to our body. It is the excess that is harmful. And one thing is certain, we eat too much, and this exposes us to overweight and obesity which are risk factors for diabetes, cardiovascular pathologies, and certain cancers. The World Health Organization recommendsimitate the consumption of sugars to less than 10% of our total energy intake.

Today, a large quantity of the simple sugars that we consume, whether sucrose (table sugar), glucose, fructose, are hidden in foods that are not considered sweets.

Two different types of sugar

It’s everywherein products with a sweet taste, sodas, fruit juices, of course, but also in a large number of prepared meals, pizzas, cold meats, sauces… If you have a bowl of cereals in the morning, a can of sweet drink and a sweet yogurt, we have already exceeded the limit.

But we must distinguish between the sugar found in industrial products and that found in natural foods, in fruits for example.

Sugar found in fruits and vegetables coexists with vitamins, minerals and fiber. It is absorbed more slowly and is less harmful. Fruit is always preferable to cake or cream dessert. In addition, industrial products can contain extremely high amounts of sugars, including fructose which is easily transformed into fat in the liver.

Moreover, the WHO recommendations on limiting sugars do not concern the sugars present in fruits and vegetables, nor those found in milk. Likewise, if the National Nutrition and Health Program advises limiting sugary products, it encourages the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Is it good to also reduce your consumption of starchy foods?

Starchy foods contain complex carbohydrates. In this family, we find pasta, rice, potatoes, dried vegetables, bread. Often, people who want to lose weight suppress them because low-carbohydrate diets are presented as solutions for losing weight. In a study published at the end of December, researchers showed that it is certainly preferable to limit refined products, such as breakfast cereals, white bread… but that the consumption of dried vegetables, pasta, rice and Wholemeal bread is, on the contrary, associated with better long-term weight management.

Therefore, as you have understood, we must get away from the all-or-nothing logic, and stop demonizing families of foods, like starchy foods for example. It seems more important for our health and for our weight to favor whole, natural foods, and to reduce our consumption of industrial, overly processed and refined foods.

The editorial staff recommends

News from the RTL editorial team in your inbox.

Using your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the latest news on a daily basis

Read more