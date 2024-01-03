Show images Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super video cards – Computer – News

#Show #images #Zotac #GeForce #RTX #Super #video #cards #Computer #News

VideoCardz has published images of several Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super video cards. The manufacturer would come with cards in two different series. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super cards are rumored to be announced next week.

Zotac is introducing RTX 4070 Super cards in the Trinity and Twin Edge series, according to information from VideoCardz. The former model gets three fans, just like the Trinity version of the regular RTX 4070. The video card also gets a 12Vhpwr connector, just like its predecessor. The design of this video card also seems unchanged.

The Twin Edge video card will again have two fans and will be available in variants with and without factory overclocking. The Twin Edge variant also switches to the 12Vhpwr connector this time; the Twin Edge version of the current RTX 4070 non-Super still had an 8-pin connection for power supply. According to VideoCardz, it is expected that almost all custom GeForce RTX 4070 Super video cards will use this 16-pin connection.

Nvidia is expected to announce the GeForce RTX 4070 Super on Monday, January 8, along with an RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super. Nvidia will hold a presentation at the CES trade fair in Las Vegas on that date. The company published a teaser on social media earlier this week showing a new video card.

According to previous rumors, the RTX 4070 Super will have 7168 CUDA cores, an increase of more than twenty percent compared to the regular RTX 4070. The Super variant would again have 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 192-bit memory bus. The TGP must also be increased by 20W to 220W. Sources previously reported to VideoCardz that the GeForce RTX 4070 Super video cards will be released on Wednesday, January 17. The RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super will follow later in January, according to that website.

