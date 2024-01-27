SHOW – Samoëla is preparing a tour

The Samoëla group is preparing to conquer America and Europe in May during an exceptional tour. On the program, unforgettable stops in Paris, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, and several other cities. Usually, the band hosts parties to meet their loyal diaspora fans, but this time it’s a different approach.

In addition to evenings with the diaspora, concerts will be given to attract international music lovers and to promote Malagasy music on the international scene, particularly in Paris. “We will present new titles, while retaining the classics that everyone knows, such as Hafaliana foana, Rava, Taraiky, and many others” underlines Samoela, the lead vocal.

The team, made up of seven members, also reserves surprises with special guests at each stage, including Samoela the lead vocals, Bibs the saxophonist, Roger the guitarist, Alban the drummer, Rainitelo the percussionist.

Before flying to Europe and America, the band is currently focusing on a national tour in Madagascar, visiting Moramanga, Vontovorona, Toamasina, and culminating with a big concert in Antsahamanitra in April. This pre-tour already promises to warm up the engines for the musical event of the year.

Nicole Rafalimananjara