Showbiz expert Anette De Vries: ‘Jaimie Vaes and Lil’ Kleine: Christmas peace or Christmas betrayal?’

Jaimie Vaes has reinvented herself after her escape from a toxic relationship with Lil ‘Kleine. She is now a strong, single mother to Lío. Or will she fall through the cracks?

Since her break with Lil ‘Kleine, Jaimie Vaes has made great strides. She showed off on the cover of Playboystarted being adventurous Expedition Robinson and became a columnist Grazia to talk about her ‘fabulous life’. Some wondered why a mother who attends more parties than a teenager was given such a platform. However, Jaimie saw this as an opportunity to make her voice heard.

Gabled

Jaimie has a mission: to use her fame and experience female empowerment. Not only by drawing attention to domestic violence, but also by showing how to pick up the thread after a tumultuous breakup. In her most recent column, she even broke the taboo surrounding autism by talking candidly about the challenges her son Lío faces.

Kissing

And then the showbiz world was shocked this week by wild rumors about a possible Christmas reconciliation between Jaimie and the rapper. Although they deny this, Yvonne Coldeweijer and Gossip talk I’m sure they were caught (kissing).

Money Wolf

Whether true or not, this puts Jaimie’s credibility at risk, and critics may be playing the ‘money-grabbing’ card. Some comments from public figures such as Jan Roos and Dennis Schouten have further inflamed the situation. Jan, always subtle and nuanced, saw his opportunity to portray her as a ‘slut’ and unreliable: “If you let your guy hit you and you come back, then you shouldn’t complain either. Next time, not just her head between that door, also her legs and everything.”

Murder

Dennis stated that women who first scream bloody murder, pillory their partners, even try to take away their parental rights, and then come back, are in his eyes even worse than violent men. These are bold and unqualified statements that bubbled up as a predictable reaction from a certain corner. In the meantime, Lil’ Kleine is enjoying all the fuss, because these rumors give his reputation and ego a wonderful boost.