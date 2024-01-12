showed a Ukrainian robot attacking Russian fortifications

The footage shows a remote-controlled ground-based drone engaged in combat with Russian military forces.

The video shows a drone attacking one of the Russian fortifications located near the road. The results of the strike and details about the specific drone used in the operation have not been disclosed.

The robotic platform involved in the attack is believed to be Ironclad, a product developed by Ukrainian innovators Roboneers. This drone is changing the way we approach warfare and helping to save soldiers’ lives, writes the Defense Blog.

Ironclad boasts a maximum speed of 20 km per hour, is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and a Šablia M2 combat turret. In addition, it has armored protection against small arms fire.

Ironclad can be controlled remotely from a secure location, a safer alternative for military operations.

However, it seems that the Ukrainians are not the only ones trying to robotize military operations. Former Russian Deputy Prime Minister of Defense and Space Dmitry Rogozin reported on his Telegram channel that a new unmanned ground vehicle “Marker” has been deployed in Ukraine.

According to D. Rogozin’s statement, “the first four Marker robots arrived in the region strictly on schedule. We start uploading images of targets, train combat algorithms of a group of combat robots and install powerful anti-tank weapons,” D. Rogozins wrote.

Marker robots represent the latest generation of unmanned ground vehicles manufactured in Russia. It is a joint project of the center and the Android Technics research and development association. This modular platform is expected to play a key role in coordinating the activities of ground robots, unmanned aerial vehicles and special operations forces. Marker is a platform for building future combat models.

The three-ton robotic platform offers technical vision, communication, navigation, autonomous movement and group control. The system’s autonomous capabilities are derived from a modular multispectral vision system that uses neural network algorithms for data processing.

With the ability to acquire complete information about the environment up to a distance of more than 100 meters, the Marker allows operators to change its movement in time without direct intervention, according to the Defense Blog.

