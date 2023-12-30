showed how the Ukrainians killed the most modern Russian tank with a tiny drone

#showed #Ukrainians #killed #modern #Russian #tank #tiny #drone

FPV drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be controlled from a first-person perspective. Drone operators use special glasses to see the environment around the drone.

These drones have been upgraded to become kamikaze-type devices capable of attacking enemy targets with precision and efficiency at high speeds.

The footage shows a precise drone attack that forced the Russian sailors to quickly leave the out-of-control tank.

The T-90M Proryv is an improved version of the T-90 Vladimir tank, first publicly presented in 2017. The first batch of these modernized tanks was delivered to the Russian army in 2020. in the spring

The tank is equipped with a smooth-bore modernized 125 mm cannon “2A46M-5”. The combat vehicle is armed with a total of 40 shells, and its firing range is from 3,000 to 5,000 meters. The installed multi-channel aiming system allows you to use the tank’s armament at any time of the day. The main advantage of the T-90M Proryv is the ability to exchange data with other vehicles in real time.

The T-90M is considered the most advanced tank in the arsenal of the Russian military.

Produced by Defense Blog and Defense Express.

Also Read:  left too soon, left life on his birthday

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Military and GN confront armed men in Sonoyta, Sonora
Military and GN confront armed men in Sonoyta, Sonora
Posted on
THIS is what Boris Kollár bought for his son, what he has with his ex-mistress…
THIS is what Boris Kollár bought for his son, what he has with his ex-mistress…
Posted on
Nvidia presented a powerful video card, in line with the sanctions over China
Nvidia presented a powerful video card, in line with the sanctions over China
Posted on
Lego nebo style graphics from PS1 – SMARTmania.cz
Lego nebo style graphics from PS1 – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News