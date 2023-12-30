showed how the Ukrainians killed the most modern Russian tank with a tiny drone

#showed #Ukrainians #killed #modern #Russian #tank #tiny #drone

FPV drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be controlled from a first-person perspective. Drone operators use special glasses to see the environment around the drone.

These drones have been upgraded to become kamikaze-type devices capable of attacking enemy targets with precision and efficiency at high speeds.

The footage shows a precise drone attack that forced the Russian sailors to quickly leave the out-of-control tank.

The T-90M Proryv is an improved version of the T-90 Vladimir tank, first publicly presented in 2017. The first batch of these modernized tanks was delivered to the Russian army in 2020. in the spring

The tank is equipped with a smooth-bore modernized 125 mm cannon “2A46M-5”. The combat vehicle is armed with a total of 40 shells, and its firing range is from 3,000 to 5,000 meters. The installed multi-channel aiming system allows you to use the tank’s armament at any time of the day. The main advantage of the T-90M Proryv is the ability to exchange data with other vehicles in real time.

The T-90M is considered the most advanced tank in the arsenal of the Russian military.

Produced by Defense Blog and Defense Express.