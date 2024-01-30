Shows off jumping from a tall building ends in death

#Shows #jumping #tall #building #ends #death

Bangkok –

Nathy Odinson, a 33 year old man from England, likes to perform dangerous stunts and then show them off Facebook. Unfortunately for him, his final action ended with him die.

Nathy climbed a 29-story apartment in Pattaya illegally with his partner. From the roof, he jumped with a parachute, and his friend recorded it to post on social media.

However, the parachute failed to inflate. He fell and hit a tree before landing hard. Nathy died at the location. Paramedics who arrived could not save his life.

“I heard the sound of a tree and I thought it was a branch falling to the ground. A woman screamed so I went there and realized it was a person who fell. She died,” said the security guard at the location, Kanet Chansong.

In the recorded video, Nathy checked the camera on his helmet and checked his parachute. When Nathy fell, his friend was heard swearing.

Chansong said Nathy had jumped from the building several times. “They create video content for social media. They have done this before and they know that this is actually not allowed,” he said.

“The parachute that the deceased used to jump was not working and was not centered as expected. It was in very bad condition when we arrived,” said Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nade.

“The friend who recorded the video of him jumping has been questioned and the video is being examined as evidence. Forensic officers are investigating the case further. They are examining the parachute,” he added.

Nathy has skydived in various locations and runs a ‘sky photography’ company that takes customers on private skydives. Police have alerted the British Embassy in Bangkok who contacted Nathy’s relatives in the UK.

