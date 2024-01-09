Shyn fuses Afro and Slow in his album

Shyn is set to release his second album this year.

Jean Adrien Be, also known as Shyn, is currently preparing for the release of his second album this year. This future opus will include more than fifteen titles addressing global themes, all performed in Malagasy and subtitled in different languages ​​such as French, English and Arabic.

“The team is currently in the recording phase, as the second album includes new singles with afro and slow rhythms, all made in Madagascar with local producers. To generate excitement before the album’s release, Shyn has already unveiled a new single this November, titled Human, which is the first track from the album. For the other titles, Shyn is in full preparation,” underlines Shyn’s manager, Tanjonandrianina Randriamanantena. The first album in 2020, “Iray + Iray”, was a great success.

Currently, since its official launch, the recent single “Human” has already attracted over one hundred and fifteen thousand views on Facebook, reflecting the promising success of the second album.

Light of the East

“It’s been some time since I released any new production, so I’m back with this new single among the fifteen tracks from my second album. The album will be available before the end of the year. There will certainly be promotional concerts and the Shyn fan club will be created very soon. In this new opus, I want to address the global situation more, because we all live on Earth. I want to share several messages in each title which we will translate into different languages ​​for other countries to understand the message. I want us to help each other in this life full of challenges and obstacles that is becoming dark for us. The message is that we are not behind in supporting each other,” says Shyn. The title of the album is not yet defined. Recall that Shyn entered the music world in 2000 under the stage name Proshyn, doing rap at the time. In 2007, he adopted the name Shyn, derived from the English word “Sunshine”, meaning light or sun. As an artist from the East, he aspires to be the light of the East.

Nicole Rafalimananjara