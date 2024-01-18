Siberian Crater Explosion Triggered by Mysterious Underground Forces

#Siberian #Crater #Explosion #Triggered #Mysterious #Underground #Forces

Scientists have developed a new explanation for the crater explosion that recently rocked Siberia. Trapped gas and climate change are still the main causes. But this new theory suggests that deeper geological forces may be at play.

Since 2012, at least eight circular gas emission craters (GEC) have formed on the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas in Russia.

There may be many more undiscovered out there, although these craters tend to only become known after creating large explosions during their creation.

Some of the thickest GECs are more than 20 meters wide and up to 50 meters deep. Netizens speculate whether the crater was created by an asteroid that caused the ‘doomsday’ or aliens. However, this claim does not have reliable evidence.

The standard scientific explanation for the appearance of craters in Siberia is that they were caused by prehistoric lakes buried beneath layers of permafrost. Organic material is trapped beneath the surface and broken down by microbes, producing piles of methane gas as a byproduct.

A layer of permafrost covered it underground, but then climate change occurred. Average summer temperatures in this part of Siberia have risen by 2.5°C over the past century, even higher than the rise in temperatures seen worldwide in recent years.

Furthermore, the heat increases the rate of decomposition below the surface, and melts the ‘ceiling’ of the ice sheet. The pressure gradually builds up like a soda bottle being shaken and finally, boom! The ice layer became so degraded that gas quickly escaped, creating explosions and leaving gaping craters.

This is a logical theory, but researchers from Oslo University argue that this explanation fails to answer why they are only found in certain regions of Russia.

A team of Norwegian scientists believes that the explosion was caused by heat and gas originating deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The geological make-up of the region means hot gas is allowed to seep through geological faults to near the surface, just beneath the permafrost layer.

However, the climate crisis still plays a role in this theory. As previously theorized, the ice layer on the Earth’s surface has been degraded due to climate change, weakening the ‘bottle cap’ that previously held in hot gases. The end result is the same, the gas will push out and create an explosion.

“Our model shows that GECs form above local heat and gas conduits, where the ice layer is thinnest,” the study authors said as quoted by IFL Science, Thursday (18/1/2024).

“Processes outside and inside the ice sheet contribute to increased stress, while climate change exacerbates ice sheet degradation, leading to a deepening of the melt zone and an increase in the number of thermokarst lakes,” they concluded.

But this is just one possible explanation. To test their hypothesis, the researchers needed to conduct a detailed survey of the area to examine the thickness of the ice sheet and its internal geology.

