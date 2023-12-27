Sick wife Bruce Willis finds holidays difficult: ‘Good cry’ | Stars

Emma Heming Willis (45), the wife of Bruce Willis (68), finds holidays and anniversaries difficult. The model shared this on Instagram on Wednesday, where she also reflected on her wedding anniversary with the American actor.

“Sixteen years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows,” Willis wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a number of photos with the actor. In her Instagram Stories she says that she just called a friend and “had a good cry.” It is important to be able to share your feelings with someone, she says. “Holidays are tough. Anniversaries are hard.”

Willis has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare form of the brain disease. “Dementia is tough,” Heming said earlier on The Today Show. “It is hard for the person who is diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And it’s no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. And when they say it’s a family disease, it really is.”

