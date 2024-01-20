Sigep returns but also Paolo Cevoli, exhibitions, meetings and guided tours

#Sigep #returns #Paolo #Cevoli #exhibitions #meetings #guided #tours

The weekend in the city and in the hinterland is richer and more varied than ever. There are many events not to be missed and to choose from. There is no shortage of meeting opportunities, exhibitions, theater appointments, walks through the places dear to Fellini and the most evocative ones that embellish the area. Let’s discover together the offer for the weekend, from the city center without neglecting the inland villages.

Appointment at the theater

Space on the weekend of Rimini to the opportunity to spend pleasant time at the theater. For the occasion,

But that is not all. Would you like to spend a few pleasant hours among gastronomy, art and culture? Don’t miss the aperitif at the theatre. In fact, the Galli theater has returned to shine and inside its foyer, at the Bar del Grifone, where it is possible to enjoy delicious aperitifs while enjoying a unique atmosphere.

The city Catholic is ready to welcome the irreverence and comedy of Paolo Cevoli who for the occasion will return to Romagna at 100 mph. In fact, on the evening of Friday 19 January he will reach the stage of the Teatro della Regina to amuse and entertain all those who take part in the event through a personal story that will retrace the entire existence of the actor from Romagna up to the present day; an opportunity to learn and understand our roots without neglecting the importance of “laughing” at ourselves and at life”.

Date at the cinema

The “mumble” of the coffee maker on the stove, the aroma of coffee spreading throughout the house, the fragrant and enveloping scent of freshly baked croissants. Breakfast is a ritual or rather an indispensable treat, at home, at the bar or at work. And why not at the cinema? In fact, the Fulgor Cinema offers “Breakfast and films”: the viewing of great classics accompanied by a delicious breakfast offered in its foyer.

There is also room for the “littlest spectators” at the city weekend. In fact, “Cinebaby con Merenda” continues in the spaces of the Cinema Settebello: the film festival dedicated to children’s films with the screening of some selected films followed by an appetizing snack. For the occasion, on Saturday 20 January the film “The Adventures of Peter Pan” by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske (USA, 1953) will be screened.

Meetings and events

A Riminifrom Saturday 20th to Wednesday 24th January returns for its 45th edition, the Sigep – International Ice Cream, Pastry, Artisan Bakery and Coffee Exhibition: 129,000 m2, 28 pavilions involved and over 1000 exhibitors expected, with 5 business communities interconnected with each other. The event, the world’s leading event for Sweet Foodservice, is the point of reference for the entire sector and every year presents sector operators from all over the world with market innovations, ranging from equipment to raw materials up to packaging and to services. The event is also the chosen arena for international competitions, workshops and training sessions.

Let’s not let ourselves be overwhelmed by so much sweetness. There is still so much more to “enjoy and savor” on this delicious weekend. In fact, on Friday 19 January the spaces of the Cineteca Comunale will “turn the spotlight” on the award-winning and acclaimed documentary “Another Tomorrow”. An opportunity to investigate the psychological and socio-cultural dynamics from which gender violence originates, and the ways in which to recognize it from the first signs in order to prevent it. The documentary is also enriched by the testimonies of the victims and perpetrators of violence, and of the figures responsible for dealing with the problem (psychologists, criminologists, judicial authorities, lawyers, State Police, managers of anti-violence centers, etc.), from which it emerges the current scenario of a complex and atavistic phenomenon, also framed in a historical perspective that reconstructs how sensitivity and awareness around the topic have changed in Italy. But that’s not all, as co-author Cristiana Mainardi will also take part in the meeting.

At the weekend, there will also be space for the rich calendar of initiatives for the rediscovered spaces of the former Astoria cinema, within the “Return to Astoria” project, including laboratories, workshops, shows, courses, exhibitions and various types of activities.

At Poggio Torriana, at the weekend there is also space for opportunities for meeting and dialogue. On Sunday 21 January, the Mulino Sapignoli Museum will host the cultural and literary exhibition “Ai confines”: an opportunity to delve deeper into some crucial contemporary issues regarding the processes of dialogue between peoples through the intervention of some experts. The meeting will be articulated and structured around the analysis of some novels by original authors belonging to countries in the South of the world and a debate on the most relevant current issues.

Excursions and guided tours

To continue the year in the best way there is only one thing to do… Immerse yourself in beauty.

There are numerous opportunities for guided tours of the city dedicated to art and culture for the weekend. In this regard, on Sunday 21 January, a Rimini, it will be possible to immerse yourself in a journey to discover the Amintore Galli Theatre, located in Piazza Cavour. The guided tour will allow those who participate to admire the foyer, the stalls and the splendid foyer, thus immersing themselves in a journey that tells the story of the history of the nineteenth-century theatre. The imposing structure, designed by the Modenese architect Luigi Poletti and inaugurated way back in 1857 by the composer Giuseppe Verdi, was also the object and target of some stormy events of the 20th century and some debates at the time of Reconstruction, but also a meeting place and frequenting the artists and personalities of the city at the end of the nineteenth century and during the Belle Époque era.

On Saturday 20 January, to discover the beauties of the historic center of Rimini it is possible to choose between different proposals that will lead us on unusual routes, passing through lesser-known neighborhoods. Ranging from Castel Sismondo, to the Fellini Museum, to the Surgeon’s Domus, the Galli Theater, the Parts (Palazzi dell’Arte Rimini) and evening tours in the city.

Exhibitions

At the weekend there will also be plenty of space for beauty and artistic culture. There are numerous exhibitions in Rimini and its province to visit and admire.

A Rimini, a permanent exhibition with the ambition of becoming for audiences all over the world, the place where they can encounter and rediscover the inimitable universe of Federico Fellini. “Fellini Museum” is, in fact, the largest museum project dedicated to the Rimini director who combines the poetry of Fellini’s cinema with the most innovative technologies and urban planning choices. A museum spread over three spaces: CastelSismondo, Piazza Malatesta, the large urban area with green areas, arenas for shows, artistic installations such as the Bosco dei nome and the Palazzo del Fulgor, where the cinema is located on the ground floor, while the floors the upper floors are spaces dedicated to information, study and research with the digital archive, the room of words, the Cinemino, the Convivio, while other Fellini-esque visions take place on the third floor. A Museum of the imaginary that interprets the director’s cinema not as a finished work in itself, but as the key to “everything is imagined”. Furthermore, for the first time in Italy, the exhibition dedicated to “Fellini underwear: drawings and words” is on display at the Palazzo del Fulgor, which displays forty drawings by Federico Fellini made between 1978 and 1993 and coming from the collection of Daniela Barbiani, the granddaughter of the maestro who was his assistant director from 1980 to 1993 in his last four films (And the Ship Goes, Ginger and Fred, Interview and The Voice of the Moon).

A Riccione, until Monday 1 April the spaces of Villa Franceschi will host Turbulenta, an exhibition through which to investigate the existing relationship between society and food. A sensorial and interactive journey through which to discover the multiple cultural and symbolic meanings that food takes on in our social context, through a hybrid language that starts from the mosaic and meets installations, sculptures and new media. The exhibition itinerary in which participants will be able to immerse themselves will be aimed at understanding the multiple cultural and symbolic meanings that food takes on in our social context between a search for “healthy” food, ecologically produced and therefore “ancient” and steeped in memory and food within its current reality: packaged and standardized by industrial machinery. An interactive journey, accompanied by sound and video, which allows the visitor to broaden the way in which he enjoys the work of art, from simple observation to recreation.