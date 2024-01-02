Signal from the BNR – Romania entered a different path: from growth through consumption during the Dragnea period, to growth through investment under Ciolacu

#Signal #BNR #Romania #entered #path #growth #consumption #Dragnea #period #growth #investment #Ciolacu

The economic growth we see is now based on investments and European funds. There are no more chances for it to rely on the increase in consumption, said Cristian Popa, member of the Board of Directors of the BNR, at ZF Live.

Cristian Popa, member of the BNR’s Board of Directors, is of the opinion that the Romanian economy is dealing with a new growth model. Thus, he asserts, from now on, Romania’s economic growth is based on investments and European funds, not on consumption growth.

“The economic growth we see is now based on investments and European funds. There are no more chances for it to rely on increased consumption. The growth pattern seems to be changing. The only economic growth factor that does not create inflation are these investments financed from European funds. But foreign direct investments also represent a source of sustainable growth, perhaps even more sustainable than that of European funds”, said Cristian Popa during the online business show ZF Live, according to Mediafax.

The year 2023, compared to the previous years, he also says, was more predictable in terms of economic evolution and that of inflation. At the beginning of this year, the BNR predicted an economic deceleration, which will continue, says Popa.

Fighting inflation

Also for 2023, the BNR expected a deceleration of inflation, more precisely, to more than a halving of the rate, which happened during this year.

“We saw a rapid drop in inflation. The negative monthly rhythm is also a novelty, totally atypical for the last 2-3 years, but this evolution is also in line with the NBR forecasts. What should be noted is the decrease in the annual inflation rate to 9.1%, supported by wider decreases in the food component and non-food goods,” he added.

Cristian Popa states that instead there was a slight monthly increase in the level of services, which is related to the evolution of the labor market, which remains tense. Moreover, average net salaries increased in the last year by 17%, this increase exceeding the inflation rate.

Things could get complicated from January 1, he mentions, given the fiscal measures plan that will have a certain impact on the evolution of inflation, whose rate, currently at 0.9%, is higher due to certain VAT rate increases.

“Things are dynamic. We still see economic growth figures, despite a significant slowdown. We do not expect a recession. We didn’t see it this year and we won’t see it next year either,” he emphasized.

He is of the opinion that the Romanian economy is now in a soft landing scenario. BNR, says Cristian Popa, found a mix of policies and balanced things. Practically, he explains, monetary conditions were strengthened, encouraging saving, but liquidity was left in the market so that the banking sector could function.

“We faced this dragon called inflation, but without creating a recession and ensuring a stability of the exchange rate. We see the results of these measures – we have more than halved the inflation rate. We still need to fight the phenomenon of inflation. We are taking all the necessary measures to bring inflation to 2.5%. We’re confident we’ll get there.”

Complications in an election year

The year 2024, which will also be an election year, he says, will come with complications and pressures in terms of fiscal consolidation.

The fiscal deficit comes with two problems, Popa details, that you have to “borrow to cover the expenses that exceed the revenues at the level of the state budget and the fact that they accumulate in the public debt, which creates vulnerabilities.”

Romania, in 2019, was already in the excessive deficit procedure, he details, after which it entered the pandemic with a high deficit, which continued to grow. Thus, the public debt increased from 35% of GDP to over 50% of GDP.

Romania did not have a procyclical monetary policy, he adds, and the decisions were taken exactly as they were imposed, now it is mandatory that the deficit be reduced when the economy slows down, that is, exactly as the economics books say not to proceed .

“We started from a very high deficit during the pandemic and we had to reach below 3%. We started this year with a target of 4.4%, hoping to get to 3%, but it looks like we’re getting to 6%. Now we aim for 5%. We wonder how much we will achieve, taking into account that we have a super election year ahead of us. Fiscal consolidation doesn’t seem to be happening when we look at these numbers,” he added.

In these conditions, with these challenges and with these fiscal vulnerabilities, says Cristian Popa, the monetary policy must at least partially compensate the existing risks. Including the global economic context, he says, remains a challenge because everything is linked to inflation.

However, Romania could reaccelerate economic growth, but this step depends a lot on European funds. “In 2024, in Romania, it is possible to have an economic growth above this year’s”, he estimates.