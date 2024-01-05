Signatures are not collected for the holding of the referendum – the regulation of partnership relations will come into force in July / Article

#Signatures #collected #holding #referendum #regulation #partnership #relations #force #July #Article

The partnership regulation package was adopted by the Saeima on November 9, but the opposition – members of the “United list”, the party “Latvija first” and the National Union – asked not to announce the amendments to the Notary Law, which provides for the introduction of the partnership institute.

On November 13, the President suspended the announcement of the amendments for two months and submitted them to the collection of signatures to instigate a referendum on the issue. In order for the popular vote to take place, at least a tenth, or 154,241 signatures of voters had to be collected.

The opposition parties, which collected the signatures of 34 members of the Saeima in order to temporarily suspend the law, soon after the suspension of the law admitted that they did not plan mass-scale campaigns promoting voter turnout, but calls to churchgoers to sign the referendum against the regulation of partnership relations sounded in Christian denominations.

The collection of signatures took place from December 7 to January 5, and during this time, 35,089 voters, or 22.7%, signed the initiative of the referendum, preliminary results show.

The CVK will announce the official results of the signature collection by January 12. However, it is known that the necessary signatures for holding the referendum have not been collected.

One of the initiators of the collection of signatures, MP Jānis Grasbergs of the National Union, admitted that when he asked to suspend the amendments to the law, he felt that the citizens’ activity in the collection of signatures would be higher.

But it was not possible to collect the required number of signatures, so the law will be published two months after the suspension and will enter into force. The Saeima determined that the new regulation of partnership relations will be effective from July 1, 2024.

What the partnership regulation provides

The changes in the law provide that two adults will be able to enter into a partnership by personally appearing before a notary and certifying that they have a close personal relationship, a joint farm and the intention to take care of it, as well as provide and support each other.

A partnership will be registered if the persons are not married, have no direct relatives, no brothers, sisters, half-brothers and half-sisters, no other partnership is registered.

If the couple’s family relationship was previously recognized by the court (and the application was submitted to the court by June 30, 2024), individuals can ask the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs to include information about this relationship in the Register of Natural Persons, and their relationship is comparable to a partnership registered by a notary.

A partnership is not the same as a marriage.

The partnership ends with the death of the person; if the court declares one of the persons dead; by the marriage of one or both persons; with the statement of will of both persons to the notary; by court order.

A sworn notary can also terminate the partnership after the expression of the will of both persons, in the event that the family legal relations of the persons have been previously established by a court decision.

The notary shall include the information on the registration or termination of the partnership in the Register of Natural Persons.

The right to know and decide about your partner’s treatment

Medical institutions will be able to inform the partner if his close person has stopped treatment and left the medical institution, but is unable to take care of himself due to his health condition or age.

The partners will have the right to agree or refuse the treatment of the other partner in general or the methods used in the treatment, if the patient himself is unable to make a decision about the treatment due to his health condition or age.

If the patient is unable to express his will, the partner will also have the right to consent to his involvement in the clinical trial.

Regulation of conflict of interest

The partner of a public official will be subject to the same restrictions on prevention of conflict of interest that currently apply to relatives of the public official.

The person in the partnership will have to be listed in the public official’s declaration.

The insolvency administrator will not be able to perform his duties if the administrator’s partner has a personal or material interest in them.

Tax relief

The changes provide that, like spouses and close relatives, personal income tax will not have to be paid for a loan issued by a partner or additional pension capital, which was formed from the individual’s own or partner’s contributions to private pension funds.

No tax will be paid on the sale of the property left by the partner (if it meets the requirements of the law regarding the sole property or the property previously owned for a certain period of time and indicated as the declared residence) or the sale of agricultural land donated by the partner.

Tax is also not payable on partner’s gifts.

Expenses for raising the partner’s qualifications, obtaining a specialty, obtaining an education, using medical services and paying health insurance premiums will also be deducted from the annual taxable amount.

Tax relief is provided for a partner, if this person does not work and is recognized as a person with a disability.

Tax benefits are also provided for a non-working partner who is dependent on a minor child recognized as a person with a disability, or a child under the age of three, or three or more children under the age of 18 or under the age of 24, of which at least one is younger than for seven years, while the child continues to obtain general, professional, higher or special education, or there are five dependent children up to the age of 18 or until the age of 24, while the child continues to obtain general, professional, higher or special education.

Medical and educational expenses paid by the partner can also be included in the annual income declaration for eligible expenses.

Social assistance

A person whose partner performs diplomatic and consular service abroad and who resides in the relevant foreign country as his partner, the partner of the representative of Latvia at Eurojust or the liaison officer who resides in the relevant foreign country, persons who are in the status of a partner of a soldier on duty in the relevant foreign country, except for the case when the soldier participates in an international operation, military exercises, maneuvers or is on a business trip.

The partner will also be entitled to receive pension amounts calculated for payment that have not been paid out until the death of the other partner.

In the event of the death of the pensioner, the surviving partner, who is a recipient of Latvian old-age, disability, retirement or special state pension, is granted a benefit in the amount of 50% of the pension granted to the deceased partner, based on his request.

With these changes, the judgment of the Constitutional Court regarding the state’s duty to protect also the families of same-sex couples will be fulfilled, according to the Minister of Justice Inese Lībiņa-Egnere (“Jaunā Vienotība”). Meanwhile, the leader of the “Dzīvesbiedri” movement, Kaspars Zālītis, admitted that due to regulatory deficiencies, even after the introduction of the partnership institute, work should continue on the next changes to the law, but in the meantime, same-sex couples will continue to litigate.