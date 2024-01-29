Significant confusion at the Zapp Awards ceremony | TV

#Significant #confusion #Zapp #Awards #ceremony

The presentation of the Zapp Awards did not go without a hitch on Saturday evening. When the winner in the category of favorite youth program was announced, two programs were named, to the confusion of many.

The prize for favorite youth program was the highlight of the evening. The three nominees were Bommetje by Ron Boszhard, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and youth soap Brugklas, which had already been nominated for the seventh time.

The award was presented by rapper Sor, presenter Leonie ter Braak and Floris, the young winner of Heel Holland bakt kids. This trio caused confusion by declaring both Bommetje and Brugklas the winners. Ron Boszhard eventually comes forward to receive the award as one of them shouts: Wrong! I said the wrong thing!’ shouts.

Text continues below the message

TV expert Tina Nijkamp then said she received several messages from viewers who had lost track. On Sunday afternoon, NPO Zapp issued a press statement explicitly confirming the result. Bommetje won the prize with 37.6 percent of the votes and Brugklas came third with 30.8 percent.

Bureau Rotterdam

Earlier that evening, Ewout Genemans won in the category ‘Best Family Program’ for Bureau Rotterdam. The program maker said on social media that he found the award an honor and a surprise.

Tina Nijkamp was also surprised: according to the NICAM Kijkwijzer, the sometimes violent reality series is suitable for viewers aged 14 and over, while Zapp focuses on programming for children up to 12 years old. Genemans sees the win as a positive development, he writes on Instagram. “It’s great that so many families are interested in the work of the police!”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.