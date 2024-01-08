Significant damage in accident Koudekerkseweg Vlissingen – HVZeeland

#Significant #damage #accident #Koudekerkseweg #Vlissingen #HVZeeland

By: Eugène Harthoorn

VLISSINGEN – Two passenger cars were seriously damaged in a collision on the Koudekerkseweg in Vlissingen on Sunday evening. No one was injured.

The accident happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection with Sottegemstraat and Prins Bernhardlaan. Due to a priority error, the Dutch and Belgian drivers collided. The impact caused one of the cars to come to a stop in reverse. The other came to a stop on the cycle path. The police and ambulance service arrived on the scene.

The ambulance service employees examined a woman. She did not have to go to the hospital. Kuzee recovery company arrived on site with two recovery vehicles to tow the cars. Traffic was directed past the accident site.

