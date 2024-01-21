significant quantities of water ice discovered at its equator

#significant #quantities #water #ice #discovered #equator

The Mars Express probe identified gigantic deposits under the formation more than 15 years ago Medusae Fossae, known to be the largest source of dust on Mars. At the time, there were doubts about their composition. New observations in 2022 show that these deposits are actually made of water ice, making them the largest amount of water ever found in this part of the planet.

More than 15 years ago, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express probeEuropean Space Agency (ESA) observed the formation Medusae Fossae, located at the equatorequator of the planet. This region of Mars is known to be the largest sedimentary deposit on the planet. It extends discontinuously for more than 5,000 kilometers, covering an area equivalent to that of India, and is composed of several wind-sculpted geological structures measuring hundreds of kilometers in diameter and several kilometers in height. Located on the boundary between the highlands and lowlands of Mars, these formations are probably the largest source of dust on Mars and one of the most extensive deposits on the planet.

Nature enigmatique des dépôts sous la formation Medusae Fossae

At the time, radar data revealed massive deposits up to 2.5 kilometers deep. But, the data wasn’t clear enough to determine exactly what they were made of. While it was assumed that these could be icy deposits, scientists did not exclude that they were actually giant accumulations of dust, volcanic ash or wind-blown sediments.

In 2023, the same team observed this intriguing region of Mars again. She arrived at a conclusion which leaves little doubt about the nature and composition of these underground deposits.

Using new data from the Marsis radar, scientists have discovered that deposits of Medusae Fossae : « were even thicker than previously thought: up to 3.7 kilometers thick “, explains Thomas Watters of the Smithsonian Institution, lead author of both studies. And to add that it is “ Interestingly, the radar signals match what we expect from ice layers and are similar to the signals we see from the polar caps of Mars, which we know are very ice-rich “. The new results instead suggest layers of dust and ice, all topped by a protective layer of dry dust or ash several hundred meters thick.

Gigantic quantities of water

We are talking about a gigantic amount of ice. Indeed, if all the enclosed ice melted, it would cover the entire planet with a layer of water 1.5 to 2.7 meters high: the largest amount of water ever found in this part of Mars, and enough to fill Earth’s Red Sea. These new data also cast doubt on the 2007 conclusions. Given the thickness of the deposits under Medusae Fossaeif they were just huge piles of dust, volcanic ash or wind-blown sediment, ” we would expect them to collapse under their own weightexplains co-author Andrea Cicchetti of the National Institute of Astrophysics of Italy. This would create something much denser than what we actually see with MarsisMarsis. And when we modeled the behavior of different materials without ice, nothing replicated the properties of the Medusae Fossae formation: we need ice. »

Implications and new issues in the history of the water cycle on Mars

Although Mars now appears to be a barren world, the planet’s surface is replete with signs that water was once plentiful, including dry river channels, ancient ocean and lake bottoms, and valleys carved by water. ‘water. We also discovered significant reserves of water ice on Mars, such as the enormous polar ice caps, buried glaciers closer to the equator, and near-surface ice that is embedded in the Martian soil.

Unsurprisingly, this latest analysis “ challenges our understanding of the formation of Medusae Fossae and raises as many questions as answers said Colin Wilson, ESA scientist on the Mars Express missionsMars Express and the Trace Gas Orbiter. If it is water ice, “ These massive deposits would change our understanding of Mars’ climate history and would be a fascinating target for human and robotic exploration of Mars “. As for those looking for where the water that flowed on Mars went, these deposits are part of the answer!

Although Mars appears arid today, the discovery revives interest in the planet’s past water and raises questions about its climatic history. However, these deposits buried under hundreds of meters of dust and sediment are inaccessible at the moment and represent a challenge for future research.