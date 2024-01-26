Signify cuts 1,000 jobs, many in the Netherlands | Financial

#Signify #cuts #jobs #Netherlands #Financial

Amsterdam – Signify is cutting a thousand jobs in the round of layoffs announced in December. The former Philips lamp division cannot yet say exactly how many jobs will disappear in the Netherlands. “Less than half of that total,” CEO Eric Rondolat told De Telegraaf.

In December, the lighting company announced its intention to save €200 million annually. The CNV trade union already feared that hundreds of Dutch people would lose their jobs. The round of layoffs has already started and should be completed this year. FNV is shocked by the scale of the job cuts. “We had previously thought of an impact of 200 to 300 jobs in the Netherlands rather than 500,” said union director Karin Veugelers.

The lamps are mainly made abroad. The Netherlands has a research department and many office staff. About 2,700 full-time jobs have disappeared at Signify in the past year. The company has almost 32,000 employees worldwide and is cutting another thousand jobs. According to FNV, Signify has around 2,000 employees in the Netherlands.

Signify’s turnover and profit will have fallen sharply in 2023. The lighting company expects that ‘the challenging conditions’ will continue this year. Signify repeatedly spoke of difficult market conditions last year. The company behind the smart Hue lamps was mainly affected by the weak Chinese market.

Signify achieved a turnover of €6.7 billion in 2023, 11% less than a year earlier. Net profit amounted to €215 million, compared to €532 million in 2022. Analysts on average had expected better figures. Signify managed to increase margins in the last quarter of 2023.

Signify proposes a dividend of €1.55 per share for 2023, slightly more than last year. The dividend yield on the share is therefore about 5% and relatively high.

