Signing a central defender is a priority

#Signing #central #defender #priority

I am the first to assume in the summer that, given the club’s decision not to sign Harry Kane, there was a squad to compete worthily with Vinicius, Joselu, Rodrygo and Brahim in attack. A Mbappé or a Haaland could be missing, but I understood that this quartet + Bellingham gave a sufficient level to qualify for everything. The facts show that he was well oriented. But in the case of the center backs the situation is different. Given the very serious injuries of the starting center back pair (Militao and Alaba) you cannot play Russian roulette with only Rüdiger and Nacho, and for me they are as good or better than the two long-term absentees.

Starting in February, the big thing begins in the Champions League with Leipzig. Who assures me that until then neither the German nor the Alcalaíno will not suffer some physical mishap? It is absurd to play the rest of the season with only two quality centre-backs, so it is mandatory to go to the January market and bring in someone solvent and of proven quality. Varane’s option, blessed by Ancelotti, leaves me wondering about his physical condition, given that one of his knees is high risk. But his triumphant experience in white and his quality are unquestionable. What is not acceptable is bringing a mediocrity. Either caviar is signed or we pull a patch: Tchouameni.

