signing of a memorandum between Morocco and Saudi Arabia

This Wednesday, January 10, in Riyadh, Morocco and Saudi Arabia concluded a memorandum of understanding, with a view to developing cooperation in the mining sector, during the third meeting of ministers in charge of mining affairs.

The Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, and the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, signed this memorandum of understanding, aiming to intensify cooperation in the sector mining. The agreement aspires to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the fields of industry and mining, as well as to facilitate the exchange of experiences and expertise between the two countries. Investment opportunities in the mining sector, in response to growing global demand, were also discussed by both parties.

The city of Riyadh is hosting, this Wednesday, the 3rd edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), with the participation of 79 countries, including Morocco. This event aims to strengthen international cooperation in the production of strategic minerals and to highlight the potential of the mining region which extends from Africa to Western and Central Asia.

