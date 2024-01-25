Signs such as changed stools and itching

#Signs #changed #stools #itching

24vita

Diseases

Krebs

By: Natalie Hull-Deichsel

PrintShare

Anyone who knows that they have gallstones should be more sensitive to certain signs in their body. The risk of tumors of the bile duct or bladder is increased.

It looks like a small pear and is located on the underside of the liver at the level of the ninth rib: the gallbladder. Together with the liver and the bile ducts, it forms the biliary system, in which bile, which is valuable for digestion, is stored and released into the intestines. In addition to liver carcinoma, a tumor can also form in the adjacent gallbladder or gallbladder wall. In some cases it is only detected late, similar to kidney cancer or pancreatic cancer. The reason for this is the often diffuse signs of an emerging illness that those affected do not know how to interpret correctly. This makes it all the more important to take relevant symptoms seriously and see your family doctor as early as possible. If you suspect a more serious illness, they will refer you to a specialist. Pay attention to certain signals from your body that could be a sign of cancer. Gallstones are a risk factor for the development of gallbladder carcinoma.

Gallbladder disease: Bilirubin value provides clues

Bile is a small organ located behind the liver. For digestion, the body needs bile, which is stored in the bile and also in the duodenum. In principle, a person can live without a gallbladder. The bile is still produced by the liver and, even without a gallbladder, is released directly into the small intestine after eating. © Science Photo Library/Imago

In addition to a possible connection with gallstones, experts also suspect a hereditary component that can promote the development of biliary cancer. In an early stage of the tumor disease, patients often show few or unspecific symptoms, according to the German Cancer Society (DKG). The first symptoms usually occur due to the tumor blocking the flow of bile. This leads to a backlog in the liver and insufficient excretion of bilirubin.

Bilirubin – what the value says

Bilirubin is a bile pigment and is produced when red blood cells (erythrocytes) break down. The bilirubin value is a measure of how much red blood cells are broken down and how well the liver excretes the breakdown product. If the value is too high, this can be an indication of inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), liver cirrhosis, bile stasis or inflammation of the bile ducts.

Don’t miss anything: You can find everything about health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

First signs of gallbladder cancer

If you notice the following symptoms, you should not wait too long and see a doctor as soon as possible:

Abdominal pain in the majority of cases

Loss of appetite

nausea

Vomit

weight loss

Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes (jaundice)

Cholestatic itching (pruritus), which occurs in the early stages of the disease and can already indicate jaundice.

Stool discoloration because it no longer contains bilirubin

Darkening of the urine due to increased excretion of bilirubin by the kidneys

Increasing fatigue

Enlarged gallbladder that can be felt from the outside through the tumor under the right costal arch (Courvoisier sign)

Symptoms can also be an indication of benign diseases

If you experience the above-mentioned symptoms, especially with signs of jaundice, you should consult a doctor immediately to clarify the cause. The symptoms mentioned do not necessarily have to result from a malignant tumor, but can actually also be an indication of benign diseases of the bile or liver.

Early cancer detection: in which cases it is particularly important

Since early detection of cancer – as with tumors in the intestines, kidneys, stomach and melanoma of the skin – is crucial for an improved chance of recovery, people with risk factors such as smoking and diabetes should have regular check-ups. Although people can live without a gallbladder, there is a risk that metastases have already formed in the peritoneum, lungs or bones – once a tumor has spread into surrounding tissue, successful treatment can be difficult.

Know your cancer risk: Eleven foods can promote tumor growth

View photo series

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.