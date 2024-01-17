Signs that betray that the partner is not interested in you at all | Life

#Signs #betray #partner #interested #Life

Men and women behave differently in certain situations, but if you’re dating a man and find yourself trying to decipher text messages and figure out what he wants, pay attention to specific behaviors instead, says bestlifeonline.com.

According to Sarah Lauren, a New York-based dating expert, it’s likely that a man will give clear signs if he’s not really interested, which means it’s time for you to move on. What reveals that he doesn’t really like you or that you shouldn’t expect a serious relationship?

He only makes contact on weekends or at night

According to Sarah, if you’re only getting messages from a guy at certain times, it’s not a good sign. “If they only post on the weekends, that’s their fun time and that’s their time when they’re not doing much,” she said in a TikTok video. “They might be looking for fun, a little weekend plan or flirting.” If the messages are limited to the late-night hours, Sarah says it’s an “invitation for sex.” “Girls, honestly, just don’t even answer those calls,” she advises.

You only meet in the bedroom

In a relationship, you want to do different things and share different experiences, so if a man only invites you to spend time in the bedroom, something is wrong.

“If you only see his bedroom, that’s the only place in his life he wants you to see,” she explains.

A guy who is seriously interested in you will want to take you out on dates and introduce you to his friends, a dating expert shares. “If he doesn’t, he doesn’t want you to see or be in his life like that,” says Sarah.

Does not write messages

If you notice that a man is not responding to messages as quickly or if he describes himself as a “bad typist”, chances are that he is not that interested.

“Any guy will text you and find the time if they want to and if you’re interested,” Sarah says in the video, adding that those who don’t like texting can call you.

They are always “busy”

According to Sarah, “busy” is a code word, and if a guy keeps saying he has other things to do, he’s not interested in a relationship.

“Everybody is busy in their life — absolutely everybody,” she said. – Time is not allocated for certain things, you find time for people you want to communicate with. So if they can’t find the time and use the word ‘busy’ all the time, they’re basically just using it because they don’t want to talk to you.”

Not sharing his life with you

“A man who is serious about being in a relationship with you will want to share his life, especially when good things happen,” notes Sarah. It could be anything from a promotion at work to something special that happened with his friends or family.

“If he doesn’t share good news with you, then he doesn’t like you. If you’re hearing it from other people, then he’s not as interested in you as you want him to be,” she says, adding that men who really want to invest in a relationship will open up in this way.

Irritation

The fact that a man is easily and constantly disappointed in you is another sign that he is not interested.

“If you see him getting frustrated with you too often, chances are he’s just annoyed by your presence,” warns Sarah.

You may just have different personalities, she notes, and in general, men, like women, need a relationship with a partner they can get along with.

They don’t listen to you

Communication is the most important thing in any relationship, and if a man just shuts down when you talk, it’s not a good sign.

“If you find that he’s not listening to your stories, your day, or the things you’re saying—it could be anything coming out of your mouth…that means he really just doesn’t care,” says Sarah.

She goes on to explain that a man who is interested in you and cares about you will listen to anything you have to say, even if it seems trivial.