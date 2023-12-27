Signs that indicate a heart problem… Early diagnosis is the first method of treatment

#Signs #heart #problem.. #Early #diagnosis #method #treatment

Fatima Khalil wrote Wednesday, December 27, 2023 06:00 PM

Most people are sometimes unable to identify signs of a heart problem, which may delay diagnosis and lead to major complications, so in this report we learn about some signs of heart problems that we should never ignore, according to the “Times of India” website.

Heart attacks and heart problems can appear in multiple ways. Some symptoms may be classic, while others can be unconventional, and many people easily overlook these symptoms.

It is important to note that these signs can vary between individuals, and some may not experience the classic symptoms. Additionally, women may have different or more subtle symptoms than men.

If you suspect a heart problem or experience any of these signs, don’t ignore them. Seek emergency medical care. Here are some common signs of a heart attack:

Severe chest pain



Chest pain either in the center of the chest or on one side, radiating to the arms, jaws or back, could be a present symptom of an impending heart problem.

It is important to realize that these symptoms usually occur during exertion, at specific times, and disappear immediately with rest. If these symptoms ever appear, be aware that they may indicate a possible heart problem and should be checked.

shortness of breath



Shortness of breath is another warning sign, especially if it occurs with minimal exertion or at rest.

Shortness of breath on exertion can be a subtle sign of an impending heart problem.

Usually, patients experience shortness of breath while walking or climbing, and the moment they stop, the shortness of breath subsides.

Shortness of breath in the middle of the night or waking up suddenly may be another manifestation of a heart problem and this should not be confused with asthma or any respiratory problem.

Arrhythmia



An irregular heartbeat can indicate an underlying problem.

Pay attention to a rapid heartbeat or palpitations and seek emergency medical help if you have a persistently fast or irregular heartbeat or if it is accompanied by other symptoms.

Fatigue and tiredness



Persistent fatigue, beyond normal fatigue, may also indicate a weak cardiovascular system. This fatigue can be physical or mental and cannot be relieved by rest.

Fatigue from routine daily activities can be another manifestation of heart problems, especially if these problems are of recent origin and were not present in the past.

Swelling in the legs



Swelling in the legs, ankles, or abdomen may be a sign of heart failure. As the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, fluid can accumulate in these areas, causing swelling.

Monitoring your blood pressure is essential, as consistently high readings can stress the heart over time, contributing to cardiovascular problems.

Sweating



Often, a heart attack may appear with only sweating or abdominal discomfort. These symptoms occur especially in diabetics.

If you are a diabetic and are experiencing any of these unusual symptoms, it is always a good idea to have an EKG done and rule out an underlying heart problem.

It is important not to ignore these signs, because prompt medical care can save a life. If you experience these symptoms or notice them in others, seek immediate medical advice to evaluate and treat potential heart problems.