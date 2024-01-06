Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene

#Signs #suffering #psychological #disorder #doctor #notably #lack #personal #hygiene

Fatima Khalil wrote Saturday, January 6, 2024 09:00 PM

Maintaining good mental health is one of the most important things for our overall health, but sometimes it may be difficult to recognize the signs that indicate a psychological disorder. In this report, we learn about the most prominent signs that indicate a psychological disorder and that you need to go to a doctor.

6 signs that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need to go to a doctor

Feeling angry, anxious, or in a bad mood

According to Times Now, one of the most obvious indicators of mental illness is a significant shift in your feelings.

If you find yourself experiencing intense anger, increased anxiety, or unexplained mood swings, this may be a sign of a psychological problem.

Although it’s normal to have mood swings, intense emotions can be an indicator of mental health disorders that require attention.

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulty concentrating is a common symptom of mental health problems, and may be related to anxiety-related disorders.

If you notice that your mind seems scattered, you have difficulty completing tasks, or your attention is easily diverted, it may be a sign that your mental health is suffering from stress.

Social withdrawal

We are social beings by nature, and when you feel suddenly withdrawn from social interactions, it can be a clear sign of mental health problems.

Lack of sleep and appetite changes

Did you know that your body and mind are so intricately interconnected – that you even have nerve cells in your stomach? Maybe that’s why appetite tends to be the first area affected when you’re dealing with a mental health challenge.

Mental health challenges often manifest through sleep and appetite disorders.

Insomnia, frequent waking during the night, or lack of restful sleep in general, can be signs that your mental health is at risk.

Likewise, changes in appetite, such as overeating or loss of interest in food, can be an indicator.

Feeling hopeless

A constant feeling of helplessness or hopelessness is a significant red flag for mental health struggles. If you find yourself overwhelmed by the feeling that things will never get better, or that life will never return to normal, it is essential to seek medical help.

Lack of personal hygiene

Engaging in risky behaviors, such as drug use or neglecting personal hygiene, can be a way to deal with difficult feelings.

If you recognize or notice any of these signs in someone you know, it is essential to contact a psychiatrist.