Sigrid Kaag stops as outgoing minister and becomes UN envoy to Gaza | Abroad

Sigrid Kaag stops outgoing minister envoy Gaza

Dec 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM Update: 8 minutes ago

Sigrid Kaag has been appointed UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza. That is why she is stepping down as outgoing Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister. Rob Jetten will take over Kaag’s ministerial duties until a successor is found.

Kaag will leave as outgoing Minister of Finance on January 8. On that day she will also start as a coordinator at the United Nations.

Sigrid Kaag has been asked by António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, to fill the position. In an initial response, Kaag states that he considers it honorable to be asked for this.

“Peace, security, and justice have always been my motivations,” says Kaag. “As a minister and as deputy prime minister, I have served the general interest and my ideals in recent years. I have done this based on the belief that working together and bridging seemingly unbridgeable contradictions points the way forward. Now that I am leaving Dutch politics, I hope in this new UN role is my contribution to a better future.”

Kaag is currently outgoing Minister of Finance and outgoing Deputy Prime Minister in the Rutte IV cabinet. Rob Jetten (D66) will formally assume Kaag’s duties as Minister of Finance until a successor is found. He does this in addition to his current position as outgoing Minister of Climate and Energy. Jetten will also become deputy prime minister. In practice, the work at Finance will be done by Marnix van Rij (CDA), outgoing State Secretary for Finance.

In 2017, Sigrid Kaag was appointed as Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation in The Hague in the Rutte III cabinet, after an earlier career at the United Nations. In 2021, Kaag became party leader of D66 in the House of Representatives elections, where expectations were high. In those elections, D66 became the second party, with a gain of five seats.

Threats and intimidation were difficult for Kaag

At the end of her ministership, Kaag increasingly stated that the work was difficult for her. She had to deal with a lot of threats and intimidation. Her husband and daughters were therefore concerned for her safety. Kaag decided to leave politics with the end of the Rutte IV cabinet. She felt that she could not ask her family to serve as a minister for another cabinet term.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte thanks Kaag in a message X for her cooperation in the cabinet. According to Rutte, the Netherlands can be proud of Kaag’s appointment for the “crucial and demanding assignment”. “I am convinced that Sigrid Kaag brings the knowledge and experience to fulfill this task like no other,” Rutte writes.

Party colleague and D66 faction leader Rob Jetten thanks Kaag for her efforts as minister. “While she ignored herself and her family, her leadership brought great burdens to the Netherlands,” says Jetten. “Hopefully she can make a valuable contribution to alleviating the suffering in Gaza.”

Kaag previously worked for VN

Kaag said in the radio program earlier this month With an eye to tomorrow that she had “the wish” to find a job abroad again. The D66 politician can boast a long foreign career. She was previously active for the UN in Sudan and worked from several countries in the Middle East for the UN organization for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

She later became regional director for the area on behalf of UNICEF. Kaag was also active in the UN development program UNDP and was a special envoy in Lebanon. That was her last position before joining the Rutte III Cabinet as Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

In the same radio program, Kaag said that the coarsening of society and the lack of tolerance had disappointed her during her years in politics in The Hague. “As a human being and citizen, I want to say that no one should find this normal,” Kaag said.