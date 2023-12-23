“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes

#Silent #Night #famous #verses #text #notes

Text from the first three verses:

Silent Night Holy Night!

Everything sleeps, lonely wakes up

only the faithful sacrosanct couple.

Gentle boy in curly hair,

sleep in heavenly peace,

sleep in heavenly peace.

Silent Night Holy Night!

Son of God, oh how laughs

Love from your divine mouth,

as the hour of salvation strikes for us,

Christian, in your birth,

Christian, in your birth.

Silent Night Holy Night!

first made known to the shepherds,

by the angel Hallelujah

Sounds it aloud from far and wide:

Christ the savior is here,

Christ the savior is here!

Notes:

VS Koref children’s choir sings “Silent Night”

