“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes

#Silent #Night #famous #verses #text #notes

Text from the first three verses:

Silent Night Holy Night!
Everything sleeps, lonely wakes up
only the faithful sacrosanct couple.
Gentle boy in curly hair,
sleep in heavenly peace,
sleep in heavenly peace.

Silent Night Holy Night!
Son of God, oh how laughs
Love from your divine mouth,
as the hour of salvation strikes for us,
Christian, in your birth,
Christian, in your birth.

Silent Night Holy Night!
first made known to the shepherds,
by the angel Hallelujah
Sounds it aloud from far and wide:
Christ the savior is here,
Christ the savior is here!

This vote is disabled

Please enable the Targeting Cookies category in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

Also read:

Notes:

This video is disabled

Please enable the Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies categories in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

VS Koref children’s choir sings “Silent Night”

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Also Read:  STATE SECURITY - Alain Désiré Rasambany summoned to Fiadanana

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
Posted on
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
Posted on
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
Posted on
“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News