Silvana Rocha and Chris Tates play leading roles in a musical about Anne Frank | Book & Culture

#Silvana #Rocha #Chris #Tates #play #leading #roles #musical #Anne #Frank #Book #Culture

By our entertainment editors

Jan 16, 2024 at 10:42 am

Actress and singer Silvana Rocha can be seen from the end of February in I, Anne, a musical about the life of Anne Frank. Chris Tates plays the role of father Otto and Marleen van der Loo plays the role of mother Edith.

“Met I, Anne I wanted to make an honest performance about her life,” says producer Mark Vijn. “We deliberately made a musical of this story,” he says.

“Musical is a form of theater that people like to go to and the story of Anne Frank should serve as a symbol for an important piece of history that should not be forgotten or forgotten.”

The musical is directed by Frank Van Laecke. The performance is about what happened in the Secret Annex from 1942 to 1944.

The musical will premiere in Schouwburg Amstelveen on February 26.

Image: NL Image

Anne FrankMusicals