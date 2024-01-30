Similar to cars, the government is preparing to launch the “Real Estate Export” initiative, expecting to achieve $2 billion (details)

#Similar #cars #government #preparing #launch #Real #Estate #Export #initiative #expecting #achieve #billion #details

The government is preparing to announce the details of a new initiative to sell real estate in dollars to foreigners and Egyptians abroad, similar to the initiative to import cars, as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the country’s foreign exchange resources and increase inflows of hard currency from abroad.

Fathallah Fawzy, Chairman of the Construction and Building Committee of the Egyptian Businessmen Association, revealed that the government initiative “Real Estate Export” will include offering real estate units of various types, between residential, administrative, and commercial, for sale to Egyptians abroad and foreigners in dollars, provided that it is transferred from abroad, and in return the customer receives Reducing the value of the unit upon contracting to recover about 80% of the value of the unit after 10 years, noting that it was agreed that imports would be at the same dollar exchange rate in banks during the time of recovery.

He explained that a specialized company would be established to market real estate abroad for this purpose, which was stipulated in the economic trends strategy issued by the Council of Ministers weeks ago.

He pointed out that this initiative will achieve the interests of various market parties, as the government will be able to increase the dollar proceeds, and the value of the unit will go to an account affiliated with the Ministry of Finance, which will pay the value of the unit installments to real estate development companies in Egyptian pounds, which contributes to reviving the sales of real estate companies and benefiting from the large demand for real estate. Egyptian real estate abroad after the decline of the local currency.

He added that the customer is the biggest beneficiary by recovering 80% of the unit value, in addition to the increase that will occur in the value of the property during those years as it is an investment that achieves a high return.

At the end of last November, the Council of Ministers announced a study to allow the sale of real estate in dollars from abroad in light of the great demand for purchasing real estate, and in implementation of the state’s directives to activate the real estate export file.

According to the strategic directions document for the Egyptian economy 2024-2030, the state aims to achieve $2 billion annually from the revenues of the initiative to export real estate and sell it in dollars.

Dr. Walid Abbas, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority for the Planning and Projects Sector – Supervisor of the Office of the Minister of Housing, and Dr. Abdel Khaleq Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Housing for Technical Affairs, held a meeting with real estate developers, to discuss the mechanisms for implementing the proposed initiative to export Egyptian real estate, whether to Egyptians abroad, Or Arabs and foreigners, to attract more foreign direct investments in the Egyptian market.

Dr. Abdel Khaleq Ibrahim said that the meeting discussed the financing aspects and the proposed financial incentives to encourage foreign investors to invest in the Egyptian real estate market, as well as the proposed incentives for the participation of real estate developers in the proposed initiative to export Egyptian real estate, by offering units of their projects, with various uses (residential – commercial – Administrative – other), at the republic level.

The Assistant Minister of Housing for Technical Affairs added: The proposed mechanisms for implementing the initiative were also discussed, which would accelerate its implementation. In terms of implementation, various opinions, ideas and proposals from real estate developers were listened to, which will be studied with the concerned authorities, and their questions answered.