Simon Ammann | The “Harry Potter of the skies” hasn’t had enough

In recent years, not only the author of these lines, but also a journalist from the Neue Züricher Zeitung have always set up their quarters for the start of the Four Hills Tournament in the Oberstdorfer Bergydill, a pretty bed and breakfast in the southernmost municipality in Germany. According to the Bergidyll owner, his colleague is conspicuous by his absence this year for the first time since the snow year. Officially, because the paper has turned its interest to other sports. Unofficially, because there are no longer any big leaps to be expected from Simon Ammann and Gregor Deschwanden cannot, in the public eye, stand in for a four-time Olympic champion.

Despite his lack of distance, Ammann deserves special attention this year. Not only because it might be his last appearance at the Schanzen spectacle around the turn of the year (this has already been said several times since 2014), but because the “icon on two boards” is taking off on his 25th tour. An impressive perseverance that the Swiss is showing and is reminiscent of Schanzen Methuselah Noriaki Kasai, who at the age of 51 has still not announced his retirement.

Ammann is “only” 42 years old, but he has left his mark on ski jumping not through his age, but rather through his successes. Also called the “Harry Potter of the skies” due to his appearance, including the wire frame on his nose, the long-distance hunter from Grabs experienced his greatest sporting heights in the 2000s. In 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2010 in Vancouver, Ammann flew to Olympic gold on both the large and normal hill, and in 2007 the 23-time World Cup winner was also crowned world champion in Sapporo.

The scandal that arose from the ÖSV at the 2010 Games will not be forgotten when the Swiss flew away from the competition with a bent metal pin on the binding, which allows the jumper to position the skis even flatter in flight for better air resistance. The protest from the then Austrian head coach Alex Pointner didn’t help – a little later all jumpers used the suppository instead of the usual binding band.

However, some of the Swiss’s capital falls are also unforgettable. Like in 2015 in Bischofshofen, where he even briefly lost consciousness after a wild “star” and suffered a concussion. It was only thanks to a change in landing (he now landed with his left leg in front instead of his right) that he was able to minimize the risk. But the glory days were already over: in 2014 in Kuusamo he won his last World Cup victory to date, and he narrowly missed out on the overall tour victory in 2008/09 and 2010/11 by finishing second.

Many projects away from the ski jumps

Ammann, whose best result of the season so far is a 24th place in Lillehammer, will not win the tour this year either. But this is not the priority of the now self-proclaimed “basic athlete”. “I’m still involved because I still enjoy this project,” says the exceptional expert, who has also had other projects running for a long time. Such as his private pilot license, his business studies, a hotel and catering project in his home community of Wildhaus-Alt St. Johann or the sports marketing agency ASP Sports.

It is still unclear whether the 2009/10 overall World Cup winner will also take a seat on the Zitterbalken for the 26th time at a Four Hills Tournament. But if there’s one thing you’ve learned in the career of the long-running ski jumper, it’s that one sentence is particularly true not only for James Bond, but also for Simon Ammann: “Never say never!”