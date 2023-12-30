Simona Halep, unbelievable gesture before the New Year: “The employees remained masked!”

#Simona #Halep #unbelievable #gesture #Year #employees #remained #masked

Simona Halep (32 years old) shocked the employees of a beauty salon in Sibiu, after making an unexpected appearance, together with her mother.

In the middle of a doping scandal, Simona Halep continues to amaze everyone! The double Grand Slam champion gave Dubai to Sibiu, before the New Year.

Simona decided to arrange herself before New Year’s Eve at a beauty salon in Sibiu, and the fact that she made an appointment, like any ordinary person, left the owner of the salon speechless.

Simona Halep left a mask on the employees of a beauty salon in Sibiu

The employees of the beauty salon “Beautique by Alina Frăticiu” in Sibiu remained “masked” when, at the appointment, the tennis player herself, Simona Halep, entered the door, notes Sibiuindependent.ro.

Accompanied by her mother, Simona Halep made her appearance in one of the most sought-after salons in Sibiu: “He made his appointment on the Stailer platform. I guess he studied beforehand where he was coming from. She was with her mother.

Her mother is a hairdresser and Simona is a beautician. I was super surprised to see her. When I saw the name on the agenda I thought it was just a coincidence of names. Simona Halep is an extraordinarily beautiful man!”said the owner of the beauty salon, Alina Frăticiu.



Simona Halep’s goal for 2024: “I will do everything for it”

Simona Halep spends the Holidays in Romania, after the tennis champion received the court term at the CAS! Constanțanca desperately wants to lift the suspension so that she can participate in the Olympic Games in Paris, between July 24 and August 4, 2024.

“There is a small probability that I can participate, so I believe in it and I will do everything for it. At 32, it’s also what keeps me going. But I don’t own all the books. Anyway, whatever happens, I’ll be there. At worst, as a spectator, because it will be magical.

I love Paris, it is a city where, beyond my sporting success, I feel good. I always enjoyed walking around there. I love the architecture, the people and the energy emanating from this city”said Simona Halep in an interview for Paris Match.