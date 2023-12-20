Simone (31): ‘In three months I lost 30 kilos, but in my head I am still 100 kilos’ | Woman

#Simone #months #lost #kilos #kilos #Woman

Do you feel as young/old as you are?

“I feel a lot older than 31 years old. A year ago I had a gastric bypass (stomach reduction) done at a private clinic in Belgium. I have always struggled with my weight, but after my pregnancy I gained over 30 kilos. Gradually it came off and then came back. I always weighed around 100 kilos, even though I was not yet thirty.

My GP referred me to a clinic in Almere for a stomach reduction. I did indeed fall into the overweight, obese category, but ultimately I was not ‘fat enough’ for a medical procedure. If I gained 10 to 15 kilos, I would be eligible for a stomach reduction. That felt wrong as I had many complaints due to my excess weight, for example I was breathing heavily and I had to watch out for diabetes. Fortunately, I was able to go to Belgium for the procedure. Thanks to this stomach reduction, I ultimately lost no less than 40 kilos.”

What are you less happy with?

“It all seemed very simple, but afterwards I understand why. You can achieve a lot with money, including in Belgium. After my procedure I received hardly any aftercare from the clinic and that is why I am still in therapy. In three months I had lost 30 kilos, but in my head I am still 100 kilos. After such a procedure, in the Netherlands you are usually referred to a dietician and you have meetings to help you get used to the changes psychologically, but unfortunately I was not warned about this.”

Are you where you wanted to be?

“My build has always been a little sturdier, but I was generally satisfied with it. I never fit into a size S, but I didn’t consider myself very fat. Now my image of myself is different. At times I just wish I could weigh 200 pounds again because I felt happier before the operation than I do now. I am very obsessive about my appearance, much more than before. When I have a birthday, it can take me hours to get dressed because I feel so insecure. I only weigh 59 kilos and am even seeing a dietician to gain weight again.”

Can you just go wild during Christmas dinner after a stomach reduction? Or do you have a customized menu?

“Fortunately, I can still enjoy good food, but how my body reacts varies from day to day. One day I can eat a lot, the next day I can’t get a bite down my throat. Shortly after the procedure I sometimes suffered from dumping. Your body has to learn to eat again and if you take too much, your body may reject it. You get nauseous and dizzy, start shaking and sweating and sometimes it even comes back up. This is called ‘yawn hunger’. To prevent this, I portion my meals into several small portions, which means that, for example, I cannot eat an entire crème brûlée at Christmas. Fortunately, drinking a glass of wine is still fine, but here too I have to be careful not to drink too much. There’s a good chance that if I go out for an evening, I’ll be in bed all day the next day. You would say that I am no longer the youngest, but in my case it is different. I get a lot of muscle pain and often I can’t keep a meal down. My body becomes overtired at such a moment and I suddenly lose 1.5 kilos in three days. In my situation that is quite dangerous. This is more common after gastric reduction.”

What do people compliment you on?

“Is that you?”, “You look so good!” and ‘How did you do that?’. I hear this almost every day. Logically, I went from size XXL to size XS/S! Compliments are nice to receive, but unfortunately it doesn’t feel that way in my head. Friends and family are concerned. ‘Are you paying attention? You’re getting very skinny’, I’ve heard it often enough. As sweet as some people mean it, I can’t just serve up an extra plate of food. My body just can’t handle that.”

What do you like most about yourself?

“I find that very difficult to say. When I look in the mirror one moment I am very happy, but at the next moment I can be very scared of myself. I will always have a belly because I gave birth to a child, but I am now extra insecure about my breasts and buttocks. They are almost completely gone. I sometimes think: do I have to undergo another operation to make it look nice again? When am I satisfied? I’m afraid of that.”

Do you have a life lesson?

“It may all look nice and good on the outside, but on the inside it doesn’t have to feel that way at all. A stomach reduction and my problems will be gone, I thought at first. I said yes to the procedure to feel a bit fitter, but now I spend days in bed. I have to dose and compensate my energy. I knew it was getting out of hand, but I didn’t even dare to say it for a long time. The easy way is not always the best way. I wouldn’t necessarily advise against a gastric bypass, but make sure you know what you’re getting into.”

