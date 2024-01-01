Simone Kleinsma enjoyed participating in The Masked Singer | Stars

Simone Kleinsma enjoyed her participation in the RTL program The Masked Singer. The 65-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Monday that she had ‘amazing fun’ taking part. On Sunday evening, in the last episode of the season, it was announced that Kleinsma had been in the owl suit all along.

“Nooo…..people, this was the happiest way to start the new year!!! Yep, I was the owl! This was so much fun to do. And all credit to the great team who create this program with so much love! I enjoyed it,” said Kleinsma.

The actress was the last performer to have her identity revealed, also making her the winner of the TV show’s fifth season. Other artists unmasked in the last episode were Kim-Lian van der Meij (hippopotamus), Edson da Graça (polar bear) and Mart Hoogkamer (cool pear).

