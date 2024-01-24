Simple test shows your risk

#Simple #test #shows #risk

By: Natalie Hull-Deichsel

The very idea of ​​having a stroke is frightening for many people. Determining your own risk using a test can provide information.

The risk of a brain attack is greatest for people who have a hereditary predisposition and meet certain risk factors. Although people cannot influence their genetic predisposition, they can influence many of the risks such as lifestyle, diet and physical fitness. Especially if there have been strokes in the family, many relatives want to know their risk of a cerebral infarction based on the experience of doctors. But people who lead supposedly healthy lives also want to be able to assess the risk based on their age and gender as well as previous illnesses and cholesterol. A test lasting around ten to 15 minutes can provide an indication.

Stroke risk: Heredity, age and gender have a decisive influence

If a stroke has already occurred in the family, the risk of suffering a stroke yourself increases. (Symbolic image) © AntonioGuillem/Imago

In Germany, around 270,000 people suffer a stroke every year. Over half of this could be avoided if those affected led a healthier lifestyle, as internist Dr. med. Sven Kolfenbach from the Helios Clinic in Burg.

If a stroke has already occurred in the family, the risk increases, according to the portal Stroke help the risk of suffering a stroke yourself. The risk is particularly high if there is a disease with a genetic predisposition or several hereditary diseases in the family, for example heart defects, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity or blood clotting disorders. Basically, it’s important to know: A stroke shows certain symptoms in advance that announce it and in which everyone should act immediately.

Age and gender also play a major influence on the risk of having a stroke. Approximately 50 percent of all strokes occur in the over 75 age group. Men have a significantly higher risk of stroke than women.

Avoid stroke: Test your individual risk

The test to assess your risk of a stroke can be carried out conveniently and easily online. (Symbolic image) © William Perugini/Imago

The portal Stroke help has developed a free test that can be carried out easily, conveniently and anonymously online. To do this, some specific questions need to be answered. The personal risk profile in the context of a stroke is then determined from data such as gender, age, weight, height, previous illnesses and lifestyle habits.

How to recognize a stroke

If you know your blood, cholesterol and blood sugar values, you will receive an even more precise result. To determine these values, you can contact your family doctor or pharmacist. The test uses the most important influencing factors to determine your risk of a stroke and then provides a detailed explanation and recommendation.

This test does NOT replace a medical diagnosis. If you have any questions, always contact your doctor.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.