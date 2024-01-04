Since high tide, many more people are checking whether their house could flood Domestic

Jan 4, 2024 at 2:02 PM Update: 2 minutes ago

In recent weeks, many more people than usual have used the website overstroomik.nl to find out how high the water could reach in their area in the event of a flood. Rijkswaterstaat reported this to NU.nl when asked.

The website was visited approximately ten times more often at the end of December than in the first weeks of November.

On overstroomik.nl you can enter your zip code or address. You can then see how high the water could reach in your area in the event of a flood. You can also read how you can prepare for such a flood. Rijkswaterstaat and the Ministries of Infrastructure and Water Management and Justice and Security, among others, are responsible for the site.

The Netherlands has been struggling with high water in recent weeks. The peak of this was around Christmas. In the first weeks of November – before the water was high – overstroomik.nl was visited about 400 to 700 times a day. During the peak of the water levels – at the end of December – that number was above 50,000 for two days (28 and 29 December).

Municipalities actively refer to overstroomik.nl

In the days and weeks before and after December 28 and 29, more people than usual looked at how high the water could reach in the event of a flood. Visitor numbers started to increase around November 21. “An explanation could be that the water in the rivers then started to rise,” says a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat.

The spokesperson says that various municipalities have actively referred to the site in recent times. “It is good that the website can also make people aware of the consequences during high water and what they can do to prepare.”

The overstroomik.nl site is currently unavailable or difficult to access. It is unclear why this is, according to the spokesperson. A solution is being worked on.

Should we worry about flooding?

