Since June 2021, Venezuela has released at least 54,000 prisoners in its so-called “judicial revolution”

#June #Venezuela #released #prisoners #socalled #judicial #revolution

Some 54,000 people have been released from prison in Venezuela since June 2021, when the Government created a commission with the aim of carrying out a “judicial revolution.” The National Assembly (AN, Parliament), with a large pro-government majority, reported this Thursday.

The first vice president of the Internal Policy Commission, Julio García, cited in a press release from the AN, explained that deputies and a “multidisciplinary team of the judicial system” reviewed “each file” and interviewed “personally” the detainees, who They were in a total of 543 detention centers.

This “Special Commission for the Judicial Revolution” was created by President Nicolás Maduro to solve overcrowding in detention centers and optimize procedural processes.

Last November, several institutions agreed to accelerate the judicial processes of those deprived of liberty, whose cases, according to non-governmental organizations, accumulate delays of months or years.

García assured that, after the releases, crime rates have not increased, which “remained at a minimum, thanks to the support of the security agencies”, while the penitentiary centers are completely controlled, without “distribution of drugs or weapons.”

Last year, the authorities intervened in seven prisons through extensive military and police operations, during which they dismantled eight “prison mafias,” including the transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua, which operated from Tocorón, one of the penitentiary centers taken over by the Government.

The officials seized 605 firearms, 862 knives and 399,587 ammunition, according to the official balance, which also accounts for the recovery of 4,015 spaces within these centers and the transfer of more than 8,000 prisoners to other prisons.

After this operation, non-governmental organizations warned of an increase in overcrowding due to these transfers.