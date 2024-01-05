Since Monday, direct trains between Cluj and Oradea have stopped running for at least two years. Replacement buses will be introduced

#Monday #direct #trains #Cluj #Oradea #stopped #running #years #Replacement #buses #introduced

From Monday, there will be no more direct trains between Cluj and Oradea for at least two years, because extensive modernization and electrification works will be carried out. On some routes, “replacement buses” will be introduced, which will be provided by the railway passenger transport operators and will run according to the timetable established by them. There will be six buses per day between Cluj and Oradea.

Passenger train Photo: Vlad Barza / HotNews.ro

What CFR SA says

The National Railway Company CFR SA informs that in the period 08.01.2024 – 08.01.2026, railway traffic will be closed on the Aghireș – Poieni link, for the execution of the “Electrification and rehabilitation of the railway line Cluj Napoca – Oradea – Episcopia Bihor” ” – Lot 2 Aghireș – Poieni.

We mention the fact that, during the closure of railway traffic on the Aghireș – Poieni connection for the execution of electrification and rehabilitation works, passenger trains will be able to travel on the Cluj Napoca – Aghireș and return and Poieni – Oradea – Frontier and return connections, in accordance with the Train Schedule in force at the present date.

In order to ensure the continuity of public passenger transport services in the area where the rehabilitation and electrification project of the railway line involves the total closure of the line, CNCF CFR SA provides the necessary support to the Railway Reform Authority, which based on the new legal provisions, adopted by The Government of Romania through Emergency Ordinance no. 131/2023, organizes together with the railway passenger transport operators (OTF), the services with coaches/buses to replace passenger trains during the period of the works on the railway infrastructure.

Buses/coaches to replace passenger trains will be provided by the railway passenger transport operators (OTF) and will run according to the timetable established by them, on the following distances:

a) Aghireș – Huedin – 8 buses, Huedin – Aghireș – 7 buses, which ensure continuity with the trains running on the distance Cluj Napoca – Aghireș and return, with the transfer of passengers at the Aghireș station;

b) Aghireș – Stana – 2 buses (one bus per direction), which ensure continuity with the trains running on the distance Cluj Napoca – Aghireș and return, with the transfer of passengers at the Aghireș station;

c) Cluj Napoca – Huedin and return – 2 buses (one bus each way);

d) Cluj Napoca – Oradea and return – 12 buses (6 buses each way).

We note that the replacement buses/coaches will have the same identification number as the train number, if the continuity of the transport service is ensured, and in the other cases they will have a different number.

What the Railway Reform Authority says

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) informs that, starting from January 8, 2024, the continuity of public services in the entire area between Cluj-Napoca and Oradea will be ensured by the introduction of coaches or buses to replace passenger trains.

The transport programs of the coaches, respectively, of the train replacement buses of the railway passenger transport operators Interregional Călători and Transferoviar Călători are contained in the attached documents.

Regarding the railway passenger transport operator, with state capital, CFR Călători, we specify that it will establish train replacement services in the shortest term, subject to the completion of public procurement procedures for these services.

At the same time, we remind you that rail travel tickets remain valid, regardless of whether the journey traditionally starts by rail and continues with such a replacement service or starts, under the new legal conditions, with the replacement service and continues by road railway

We also mention the fact that the train replacement buses and coaches will allow the re-introduction of some public transport services offered during the 2022/2023 train journey, which were suspended due to transport capacity during the infrastructure modernization works, and the tickets they will also be able to be purchased through the sales channels of railway transport operators, including in areas without traffic during the works.