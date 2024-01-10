Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes last year, no further investigation

#Sinéad #OConnor #died #natural #year #investigation

EPASinéad O’Connor performing in Avenches, Switzerland (2008)

NOS Nieuws•gisteren, 18:16

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes last year. The coroner announced this today. There is no further investigation into her death.

The police in London previously said they did not view her death as suspicious, reports AP news agency. The coroner’s investigation confirms a natural cause of death. No further details were announced.

The singer was found dead in her home in London last July. She was 56 years old. Nothing was announced at the time about the cause of death.

The singer-songwriter from Dublin has released ten albums. She became best known with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U by Prince from 1990.

Thousands of interested people came to the Irish town of Bray in August last year to pay their last respects to singer Sinéad O’Connor:

Farewell Sinéad O’Connor: ‘She also dared to tell the truth in her lyrics’

The singer was not only known for her music, but also for her sensational actions. Her courage to speak out has been praised by fans. One of O’Connor’s actions was during a live performance on the American comedy program Saturday Night Live. In it, she tore up a photo of the Pope in protest against child abuse in the Roman Catholic Church.

The artist, who suffered from bipolar disorder, never made a secret of her struggles with her mental health and her difficult childhood. In 2022, her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life after a long struggle with mental health issues.

‘She was revolutionary’

“She really had a very difficult life,” journalist Floortje Smit, specialized in art and culture, said last summer NOS With an Eye on Tomorrow. O’Connor was a victim of maltreatment and abuse as a child. “She said, ‘I got into music because I actually wanted to scream.’ All the music she made was a kind of therapy. She actually made her breakthrough more or less accidentally.”

According to Smit, it was precisely the fact that she had a polish on everything that made her special. “It was never her goal to be famous. That’s the great thing about Sinéad O’Connor. She was revolutionary in what she did. She went against the patriarchy, she kicked against the church.”

Are you thinking about suicide or worried about someone? Talking about suicide helps and can be done anonymously via chat at www.113.nl or by telephone on 113 or 0800-0113.