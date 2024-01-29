Sines refinery production drops 25%

The company’s refining margin fell by more than 50% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company’s refining margin fell by 54% to $6.1 per barrel in the last quarter of the year.

Galp recorded a 2% drop in oil/gas production in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year to 126.4 thousand barrels per day.

Of this total, 117.2 thousand barrels were produced in Brazil, with 9.6 thousand being produced in Mozambique.

Of its production, 82% relates to oil and the remainder to natural gas.

With this production “reflecting the great availability and efficiency of the units in Brazil and the contribution of FLNG Coral Sul in Mozambique”.

The company’s refining margin fell 54% to $6.1 per barrel in the last quarter, “reflecting both the lower prices of petroleum products in international markets and the effects of the shutdown”.

Raw material processing fell 25% to 15,400 barrels per day due to the scheduled maintenance stoppage at the Sines refinery in October and November, with operating costs reaching 9 dollars per barrel.

In renewables, installed capacity rose 4% to 1.4 gigawatts, with renewable production rising 16% to 355 gigawatt hours, with the price falling 17% to 84 euros per megawatt hour.

Sales of petroleum products fell 4% to 1.7 million tons, with retail natural gas sales falling 21% and electricity sales falling 47%.

Retail sales of liquefied natural gas and natural gas fell 21% to 10 terawatt hours.

The company presents its 2023 financial results on Monday, February 12.

Today, the stock is rising 0.62% to 14.53 euros on the Lisbon stock exchange.

