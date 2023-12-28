Singapore imposed a colossal fine on Credit Suisse ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business

#Singapore #imposed #colossal #fine #Credit #Suisse #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Business

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has fined Credit Suisse USD 3.9 million for breaches of norms and rules by client relationship managers at its Singapore branch.

“MAS fined Credit Suisse USD 3.9 million for failing to prevent or detect misconduct by its client relationship managers at a branch in the city-state,” the regulator noted. Employees provided customers with “inaccurate or incomplete information following commercial transactions”, resulting in them being charged above the bilaterally agreed rates, MAS said.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, “financial institutions must implement robust management systems and processes to ensure fair and transparent pricing for their customers.” “We will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against financial institutions found to be breaking our laws,” he added.

Switzerland’s biggest bank, UBS, plans to cut several hundred jobs in the Asian region after completing its takeover of rival Credit Suisse. Most of the cut positions previously belonged to the structures of the acquired Credit Suisse. The optimization is expected to primarily affect the staff of the bank’s Hong Kong and Singapore branches.

Credit Suisse suffered its biggest losses in its 167-year history in 2022 following the bankruptcy of startup Greensill Capital and investment fund Archegos Capital Management. Credit Suisse’s net loss then amounted to USD 8.5 billion, against USD 1.8 billion a year earlier, erasing gains for the decade. UBS previously announced its intention to completely drop the Credit Suisse brand after it completes its integration into its structure by 2025.

Also Read:  New York Times puts Microsoft and OpenAI in court

Place a rating:





3

Rating 3 out of 4 votes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Singapore imposed a colossal fine on Credit Suisse ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business
Singapore imposed a colossal fine on Credit Suisse ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business
Posted on
Scientists Find Simpler Way to Identify Habitable Planets
Scientists Find Simpler Way to Identify Habitable Planets
Posted on
Owner of a Dutch candy store looks with amazement at the order of TV chef Nigella Lawson: ‘She is really hardcore’ | Show
Owner of a Dutch candy store looks with amazement at the order of TV chef Nigella Lawson: ‘She is really hardcore’ | Show
Posted on
Kayserispor President Ali Çamlı: The file regarding Çağdaş Atan Efendi is in court – Last Minute Sports News
Kayserispor President Ali Çamlı: The file regarding Çağdaş Atan Efendi is in court – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News