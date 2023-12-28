Singapore imposed a colossal fine on Credit Suisse ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Business

#Singapore #imposed #colossal #fine #Credit #Suisse #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Business

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has fined Credit Suisse USD 3.9 million for breaches of norms and rules by client relationship managers at its Singapore branch.

“MAS fined Credit Suisse USD 3.9 million for failing to prevent or detect misconduct by its client relationship managers at a branch in the city-state,” the regulator noted. Employees provided customers with “inaccurate or incomplete information following commercial transactions”, resulting in them being charged above the bilaterally agreed rates, MAS said.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, “financial institutions must implement robust management systems and processes to ensure fair and transparent pricing for their customers.” “We will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against financial institutions found to be breaking our laws,” he added.

Switzerland’s biggest bank, UBS, plans to cut several hundred jobs in the Asian region after completing its takeover of rival Credit Suisse. Most of the cut positions previously belonged to the structures of the acquired Credit Suisse. The optimization is expected to primarily affect the staff of the bank’s Hong Kong and Singapore branches.

Credit Suisse suffered its biggest losses in its 167-year history in 2022 following the bankruptcy of startup Greensill Capital and investment fund Archegos Capital Management. Credit Suisse’s net loss then amounted to USD 8.5 billion, against USD 1.8 billion a year earlier, erasing gains for the decade. UBS previously announced its intention to completely drop the Credit Suisse brand after it completes its integration into its structure by 2025.

