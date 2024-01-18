Singapore’s Minister of Transportation resigns after being charged with 27 high-profile corruption cases

#Singapores #Minister #Transportation #resigns #charged #highprofile #corruption #cases

Singapore’s Minister of Transportation S Iswaran resigned from his government and parliamentary positions on Thursday (18/1) after being caught in a high-profile corruption case. (AFP/CATHERINE LAI)

Minister of Communications Singapore S Iswaran resigned from government and parliamentary positions on Thursday (18/1) after being caught in a case corruption big class.

The announcement of Iswaran’s resignation was made directly by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the minister was charged with 27 counts of high-level and rare corruption.

Lee said Iswaran submitted his resignation letter on January 16 after receiving official notification of the charges against him from the court.

Reported The Straits TimesIswaran has been detained by the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) since July 2023.

In today’s trial, the prosecutor charged Iswaran with two charges of corruption, 24 charges of bribery and collusion, and one charge of interfering in the legal process.

Court documents show most of the alleged offenses involved property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, the promoter of the Formula One or F1 event in Singapore in 2008.

Ong is a well-known hotelier in Singapore and even Asia. HPL is the parent company of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Intercontinental Hotels, and Mariott International in Singapore and several countries such as Canada, Australia, England and the United States.

HPL is also part of the consortium that purchased Singapore Press Holdings’ property assets in 2022. In total, HPL owns 38 hotels in 15 countries

In September 2022, Iswaran allegedly received gratuities from Ong worth around 145,434 Singapore dollars. Ong gave the ill-gotten money as an incentive to smooth the way for his business in matters related to the contract between GP Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Iswaran is also suspected of obtaining valuables with a total value of around S$218,058 from Ong between November 2015 and December 2021.

Iswaran is also suspected of obstructing the course of justice around May 25 2023.

During his detention, PM Lee asked Iswaran for unpaid leave until the CPIB investigation was completed.

