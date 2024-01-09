Singer and Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured during military operation in Gaza | Stars

#Singer #Fauda #actor #Idan #Amedi #injured #military #operation #Gaza #Stars

Israeli actor Idan Amedi (35), known from the Netflix series Fauda, ​​was seriously injured during a military operation in the Gaza Strip. The family of the actor, who is a reservist in the Israeli army, confirmed this.

The 35-year-old actor and reservist was deployed to the Gaza Strip with his unit, the Combat Engineering Corps, but it is not known exactly how Amedi was injured there. It is clear that he has been transferred to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer for what is said to be an ‘urgent and lengthy operation’. According to a report from Walla News, splinters were removed from the actor’s body there. Father Amedi tells them that his son is out of danger and that they are praying for his recovery.

Idan Amedi is one of the first Israeli celebrities to volunteer as a reservist for the war against Hamas. He kept his more than 250,000 followers informed about his life as a reservist via Instagram.

When he enlisted in the army 12 weeks ago, Amedi wrote on Instagram: “Don’t ask us if we are cold, if we sleep at night or if we have food. All those questions are not relevant at the moment. These are all questions of yesterday’s world. I know what I’m fighting for, it’s clearer to me today than ever.”

Text continues below Instagram post.

Death

Shortly after the start of the war, on October 12, when 300,000 Israeli reservists received a call to report for military service, Amedi posted a video on is real life.”

Text continues below X message.

The series Fauda, ​​in which Amedi plays the character Sagi, now has four seasons and revolves around the battle of an Israeli special unit against terror.

In addition to Amedi, there are other cast members who have signed up to fight Hamas in real life. One of the co-producers, Matan Meir, has even been killed in Gaza.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.