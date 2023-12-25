Singer Brace performs in Haarlem prison where he was held

#Singer #Brace #performs #Haarlem #prison #held

Singer Brace performed last night in the former Koepel prison in Haarlem. The concert was at the place where he served a prison sentence fourteen years ago for involvement in an armed kidnapping.

De Koepel detention center is no longer a prison, but a location where all kinds of events take place. And Brace (full name Eddy Brace Rashid MacDonald) has been getting his life back in order for years. So there was every reason for a special Christmas performance, the artist thought.

Moppy

That resulted in memorable moments, NH reports. For example, Brace reflected extensively on the title of the song Moppy, which made him famous. When he was incarcerated, he did cleaning work in the prison. This did not go unnoticed by a fellow prisoner, the singer said. “You have to grab that stick. Do you know what that stick is called? Honey, honey, honey!” said Brace. “I only realized it when I was mopping and started singing ‘moppie, moppie, moppie’.”

He also pointed out that this is not the first time he has performed in prison. He already did this once during his captivity, together with the band of guards. In that respect it was his carnival smash Gift the perfect ending. The phrase “We’re back, so throw those hands in the air” probably wasn’t so appropriate before.