Singer Brace returns to the prison where he was held for a Christmas performance

The imprisonment of singer Brace fourteen years ago in the De Koepel Detention Center was not exactly a party, although he did try to make something of it at the time. The old prison has now been transformed into a public place where performances also take place. Now Brace can really enjoy it and it’s time for a special Christmas party.

‘Moppie’, the song that made him famous, provided fantastic prison humor. When he was in custody, he did cleaning work in De Koepel. This did not go unnoticed by a fellow prisoner: ‘You have to grab that stick. Do you know what that stick is called? Baby, baby, baby!’.

His audience yesterday on Christmas Eve in De Koepel couldn’t stop laughing. “I only realized it when I was mopping and started singing ‘moppie, moppie, moppie’.”

Life on the road

Brace also always remembered a performance with the guard band during his captivity. Now that Eddy Brace Rashid MacDonals has got his life back on track, there is no other better place for him for a Christmas performance. It also offers him the opportunity to reflect.

His carnival hit ‘Kadootje’ is the perfect ending to Brace’s Christmas performance. ‘We’re back, so throw your hands in the air’, was probably just as memorable as his performance fourteen years ago with the custodian band of De Koepel.

