Singer Demi Lovato engaged to partner Lutes after a year of dating | Stars

Although Demi Lovato and Lutes, stage name of Jordan Lutes, have been a couple for a relatively short time, they are going to tie the knot. According to several American media, they are engaged.

The proposal was a “personal and intimate” moment. The ring would be one with a pear-shaped diamond. The newly engaged couple then headed to their favorite restaurants in LA to celebrate with their families, People reports.

Lovato and Lutes were first linked in August last year. The two confirmed their relationship later that month at Lovato’s birthday party. “Bday bitch with her love,” Lovato wrote with a photo of them together.

Lovato has had a tough time. She became seriously addicted and suffered three strokes and a heart attack due to a heroin overdose. She says she has no regrets about her choices, but “when I think about things, my overdose is the closest thing I have to regret. That actually caused a disability. To this day I have a visual and hearing impairment.”

