Singer Eva Simons lost 44 kilos last year: ‘My husband sees me in lingerie for the first time’ | Show

#Singer #Eva #Simons #lost #kilos #year #husband #sees #lingerie #time #Show

In recent years, Eva Simons has changed her entire lifestyle. During corona lockdowns she lost herself in drink and drugs. But after going to rehab twice, she swore it off. Being diagnosed with ADHD was a great relief. The singer therefore knew that she was sensitive to addiction.

Yet she continued to escape into food. “I put things away, and then I ate something again to feel better. At one point I weighed 115 kilos, and that hurt,” Simons admits. “Literally pain on the soles of my feet. I rotated seven pairs of leggings because nothing suited me anymore.”

She always wanted to lose weight, but when she lost 5 kilos, she started eating again. Simons suspected that she was addicted to sugar and therefore came up with the blood sugar diet. She started it on January 1, 2023 and ‘little by little’ she lost weight. A year later there are only 71 kilos on the counter.

The singer – who once scored a worldwide hit with Will.I.am – still has to get used to her new figure. “Now I’m slim, but in my head I’m still fat. I still buy jeans in a size that is too large and I still think they will pinch in the car. Or I worry that the button won’t close.”

But she says: “My husband is now experiencing for the first time that I am wearing real lingerie. And yes, he really appreciates that.” Simons will turn 40 in April. “Now I am really myself for the first time.”

Also Read:  Grabflation is Word of the Year 2023

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Magdalena Andersson wants to secure the streets – from harpoons
Magdalena Andersson wants to secure the streets – from harpoons
Posted on
Summary of Day 89 of Israel-Hamas: Houthi Shows Strength to US-UK until Hamas is on High Alert – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 89 of Israel-Hamas: Houthi Shows Strength to US-UK until Hamas is on High Alert – Tribunnews
Posted on
Could 2024 be a turning point in the trajectory of rising housing prices?
Could 2024 be a turning point in the trajectory of rising housing prices?
Posted on
The games of 2024 | Killing Floor III
The games of 2024 | Killing Floor III
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News