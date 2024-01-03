Singer Eva Simons lost 44 kilos last year: ‘My husband sees me in lingerie for the first time’ | Show

#Singer #Eva #Simons #lost #kilos #year #husband #sees #lingerie #time #Show

In recent years, Eva Simons has changed her entire lifestyle. During corona lockdowns she lost herself in drink and drugs. But after going to rehab twice, she swore it off. Being diagnosed with ADHD was a great relief. The singer therefore knew that she was sensitive to addiction.

Yet she continued to escape into food. “I put things away, and then I ate something again to feel better. At one point I weighed 115 kilos, and that hurt,” Simons admits. “Literally pain on the soles of my feet. I rotated seven pairs of leggings because nothing suited me anymore.”

She always wanted to lose weight, but when she lost 5 kilos, she started eating again. Simons suspected that she was addicted to sugar and therefore came up with the blood sugar diet. She started it on January 1, 2023 and ‘little by little’ she lost weight. A year later there are only 71 kilos on the counter.

The singer – who once scored a worldwide hit with Will.I.am – still has to get used to her new figure. “Now I’m slim, but in my head I’m still fat. I still buy jeans in a size that is too large and I still think they will pinch in the car. Or I worry that the button won’t close.”

But she says: “My husband is now experiencing for the first time that I am wearing real lingerie. And yes, he really appreciates that.” Simons will turn 40 in April. “Now I am really myself for the first time.”

