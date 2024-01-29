Singer Hannah Mae nominated for Edison

Singer Hannah Mae from Weerdinge, known for hits such as What do you want from me in Back To You, has been nominated for an Edison for ‘Best Newcomer’. “The day started out as a dull day, but I feel a lot better now,” she says, audibly delirious.

The Drenthe singer has been nominated for the success of her hit single What do you want from me with which she stormed the charts last year together with the Belgian singer Metejoor. “The organization also thought that I had developed as a Dutch-language pop artist over the past year. That is super cool to hear.”

Around half past one, Hannah Mae received a call from Annemieke Schollaardt from NPO Radio 2, and she was surprised with the news of her nomination. “I knew I was going to get a call,” she says, “but I was convinced it was about my new single Waterproof would go. That was not the case. Those around me knew about the nomination for three weeks and I still don’t understand how they could keep it quiet.”

A party follows later, “I’m a bit sick, I don’t feel great physically, but mentally I’m a lot better now. Tonight I’m going to celebrate with my parents at the kitchen table during dinner,” says the singer.

The Edison pop prize will be awarded on March 5. Hannah Mae’s competitors are the Zandvoort duo Siggy & D1ns and singer Roxy Dekker.

