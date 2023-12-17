Singer Lee Towers lashes out at Today Inside men: ‘Extremely disrespectful’

#Singer #Lee #Towers #lashes #Today #men #Extremely #disrespectful

The VI men’s criticism of Lee Towers’ actions was harsh. This is what René van der Gijp and Johan Derksen concluded Today Inside that Lee sang as out of tune as a crow in a talk show Renze. Lee Towers responded to the criticism in Shownieuws and says he disagrees with it.

Extremely disrespectful

In conversation with Shownieuws, the singer says that he does not understand the criticism. ”I find it extremely disrespectful. Bullying, that’s their patent. Whoever it is, they show little respect, even for other people,” says Lee.

Revenue model

That the men of Today Inside often telling people off is their revenue model, according to Lee. “If they can raise John de Mol’s millions with that. They don’t spare each other either, do they? That’s just their revenue model.”

In any case, the singer is not a fan of the Today Inside men. “That is sometimes difficult, but I don’t lose sleep over it,” he says about the criticism. ”What makes me happy is that I am here again tonight and that people are completely happy when you are here. That they are so enthusiastic.”

