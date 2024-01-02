Singer Wolter Kroes involved in car accident | Stars

The drivers of two cars collided on the N246 in Wormerveer on Tuesday afternoon. One of them is singer Wolter Kroes. No one was injured, but there was significant damage.

© Intervisual Studio Inset: ANP/HH

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m., when the drivers collided due to an unknown cause.

Text continues below the video.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage and were collected by salvage crews. Part of the N246 towards Beverwijk has been closed off.

His manager tells De Telegraaf: “Wolter is unharmed. Just like the other driver. The cars have extensive damage and Wolter is of course quite shocked.” The singer writes on Instagram that he is happy that ‘there was nothing physically wrong with the other people’. Wolter: “We had a cup of hot coffee at my house and recovered from the shock together. Please be careful when driving in this bad weather.”

© Inter Visual Studio

