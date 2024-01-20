Singer Zayn Malik appears at a major public event for the first time in five years | Music

Jan 20, 2024 at 12:34 Update: 13 minutes ago

Singer Zayn Malik has attended a major event for the first time in five years. The former One Direction member attended a fashion show by fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week.

Artists Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora were also present.

Malik last appeared at a major event in May 2019. Then he appeared on the red carpet at the film’s premiere Aladdin. For that film, he collaborated with singer-songwriter Zhavia Ward on a new version of the iconic song A Whole New World.

Since then, Malik has often avoided cameras and journalists. In July 2023, he gave his first interview in six years, in the podcast Call Her Daddy by Alex Cooper. In it he spoke candidly about One Direction and fatherhood, among other things.

Malik has a daughter named Khai (3) with model Gigi Hadid. Malik and Hadid were married until 2021. The couple split when Hadid’s mother accused Malik of domestic violence. Malik denied it, but did undergo a course to better deal with outbursts of anger.

Beeld: Getty Images

Read more about:

Zayn MalikMusicMedia and Culture

