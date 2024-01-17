Singles in Szczyrk on Wednesday

#Singles #Szczyrk #Wednesday

Ski jumping: Andreas Wellinger competes against his competitors on the normal hill today.

The 2023/24 World Cup in ski jumping continues on Wednesday. The next individual competition is scheduled for Wednesday in Szczyrk, Poland. chiemgau24.de is in the live ticker today.

Szczyrk – Already on Wednesday it is Ski jumping the next World Cup. The Poland tour takes place in Szczyrk. Around The first round begins at 5:30 p.m. chiemgau24.de is today in the live ticker for ski jumping along with it.

Ski jumping in the live ticker today: The interim results in the first round

1. Dawid Kubacki117.2 Pt.2. Lovro Kos-0.83. Kamil Stoch-1,2

1st round: There is the next interruption. Manuel Fettner has to wait here for his jump.

1st round: After almost 1.5 hours we reached the last ten jumpers. Peter Prevc is the first of the top ten in the World Cup. However, he only gets 85 meters. This puts him in 29th place.

1st round: Now it’s green for the German. He’s doing really well after the long wait. Leyhe flies to 99.5 meters and fourth place.

1st round: Now it would be Stephan Leyhe’s turn. However, there is another short break. Now the updraft is too strong again.

1st round: Now Lovro can go down Kos. He shows a very good jump at 100.5 meters, which puts him in second place between Kubacki and Stoch.

1st round: We have the next little interruption. Lovro Kos has to get off the beam again.

1st round: Now Philipp Raimund is sitting on top of the beam. After a long wait it turns green, but doesn’t fly at all. It’s only 85.5 meters for him. He is currently in 30th place.

1st round: Johann Andre Forfang is really unlucky with the wind here. He gets no support at all and lands after just 80 meters.

1st round: Ren Nikaido from Japan is the first after another break. He jumps to 96 meters and ranks 14th.

1st round: We have managed two jumpers, then the next break in the wind comes. There will most likely not be a second round here.

1st round: Now we continue here. Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal from Norway gets green and jumps to 93.5 meters after this long break. That makes him only 17.

1st round: The first round continues to drag on. There is another longer break before Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal, who starts with starting number 30.

1st round: And his compatriot Dawid Kubacki can also shine on this hill. Although he jumps half a meter shorter than Stoch, he had worse conditions. He is now first.

1st round: Kamil Stoch makes the Polish fans cheer here. The 36-year-old is at the top of the table with his 99 meters.

1st round: We have a second hill record holder. Like Eetu Nousiainen, Vladimir Zografski jumps to 103.5 meters. However, due to his better posture scores, he overtakes the Finn.

1st round: Now Giovanni Bresadola is sitting ready. The Italian, who was disqualified in the Wisla team competition, now jumps to 97 meters and is currently ninth.

1st round: Now Wasek is allowed to go down and he takes second place with his 95.5 meters.

1st round: Now it’s getting loud here in the stadium for the first time. Pawel Wasek is the first Pole to sit on the beam. However, after waiting a minute, he has to get down again.

1st round: Stefan Embacher is now the first Austrian in line. The 18-year-old shows a solid jump of 97.5 meters and is now third for the time being.

1st round: Now comes the first German, Constantin Schmid. He jumps to 94 meters, placing him in sixth place.

1st round: It’s going very far down here again for Eetu Nousiainen. The Finn flies to 103.5 meters in a strong updraft, which is a new hill record. This puts him in the lead.

1st round: Now things can continue here in Szczyrk with one less Luke attempt. Andrew Urlaub jumps to 89.5 meters. That makes him sixth.

1st round: After the fall there is now a longer break before it is the turn of the American Andrew Urlaub.

1st round: Now we have the first fall here. The Italian Andreas Campregher is carried up to 108.5 meters by a strong updraft and can no longer stand his jump. However, he can leave the run independently. Nothing seems to have happened to him.

1st round: The wind is making it really difficult for the athletes today. The direction changes again and again, and small gusts often come from the side. Taku Takeuchi also feels this. It lands after just 89 meters. That puts him seventh.

1st round: Now the Ukrainian can go. He jumps to 88 meters. This means he is currently taking over the Red Lantern role.

1st round: Ukrainian Vitaliy Kalinichenko is the fifth athlete in line here. However, he has to get off the beam again first.

1st round: Now the second jumper, Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, can go down. The approach was extended by one gate. The Turk jumps to 94.5 meters. He passes Vassilyev.

1st round: After the first jumper there is the first long break. The wind isn’t playing along at the moment. There had already been frequent breaks during the test run.

1st round: That’s how it starts here in Szczyrk. Danil Vassilyev from Kazakhstan sets the first distance with 88 meters.

Before jumping: In just a few minutes it starts here in Szczyrk. The competition will be opened by Kazakh Danil Vassilyev.

Before jumping: In addition to Andreas Wellinger, the favorites for today’s victory include the leader in the overall World Cup, Stefan Kraft, as well as training winner Anze Lanisek and the Four Hills Tournament winner Ryoyu Kobayashi, who did not compete in the trial round.

Before jumping: The best German in today’s training was Stephan Leyhe with sixth place. Andreas Wellinger (7th) and Pius Paschke (8th) landed directly behind him. The German top ten trio was followed by Constantin Schmid (13th), Karl Geiger (17th) and Philipp Raimund (43rd).

Before jumping: The test run has just ended. The Slovenian Anze Lanisek won in very changeable conditions ahead of the Austrian Stefan Kraft and the Pole Piotr Zyla.

Before jumping: Six German jumpers are starting here. The first is Constantin Schmid with starting number 14. He is followed by Philipp Raimund (34), Stephan Leyhe (38), Karl Geiger (45), Pius Paschke (46) and Andreas Wellinger (49).

Before jumping: Hello and welcome to the live ticker for individual jumping in Szczyrk. Today we are jumping from the normal hill.

Ski jumping in the live ticker today: The preliminary report on jumping in Szczyrk

Even after the Four Hills Tournament Three names shape the ski jumping World Cup. Ryoyu Kobayashi, Andreas Wellinger and Stefan Kraft were on the overall podium at the season highlight and have dominated the second half of the season so far.

Ski jumping in the live ticker today: The battle for the overall World Cup is in full swing

Last Sunday In Wisla, Kobayashi won ahead of Kraft and Wellinger. The Austrian Kraft leads the overall World Cup, but Wellinger and the Japanese are hot on his heels.

On Wednesday Wellinger and Kobayashi want to gain more points on Kraft. The signs for this are good. In the Qualification on Tuesday The Japanese won with just 0.1 point ahead of the Slovenian Anze Lanisek. Wellinger was only 0.8 points behind in third place. Kraft, on the other hand, only achieved seventh place.

Ski jumping in the live ticker today: Geiger is still looking for form

On Wednesday the cards will be reshuffled on the normal hill. The first round begins at 5:30 p.m., the final takes place around 6:30 p.m.

Five more Germans will then be at the start. Stephan Leyhe showed a strong performance on Tuesday as fifth in the qualification. Pius Paschke achieved a solid 16th place. Karl Geiger continues to fall short of his best form and only achieved a disappointing 26th place. Normal hills are actually considered his special discipline.

Constantin Schmid in 32nd and Philipp Raimund in 37th were also unable to convince. The But the favorites to win are others anyway. In addition to the three top jumpers from the World Cup, Lanisek, his Slovenian compatriot Lovro Kos and Jan Hörl from Austria have to be on the list.

The jumping in Szczyrk is part of the World Cup of the 2023/24 season. The results of the World Cup calendar are included in the overall ranking and the national ranking.

ends/tb